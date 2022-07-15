Indiana public schools have coped with grueling disruptions and complications on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Support is crucial now, more than ever, for the teachers, principals, counselors, administrators, classroom aides, support staff and — most of all — students.
The Hoosiers who serve and learn inside those schools have dealt with so much through the past two years. Adjusting, on the fly, to remote learning. Trying to prevent the spread of the coronavirus among students and staff through masking, even as that simple act of protection devolved into a political spat. Finding enough substitutes when teachers contracted COVID-19 themselves. The mounting loss of life during the pandemic peaks. Candidates for state and national public offices mischaracterizing the day-to-day work of teaching to stoke the emotions of potential voters. Anxiety over safety, given the perpetual American plague of school shootings.
Yet, those schools have persevered and continue their mission.
Thus, it is not surprising that standardized test scores for Indiana and Vigo County students remained below 2019 pre-pandemic pass rates, according to results of the state's 2022 ILEARN tests. Statewide, students with passing scores in the 2022 ILEARN tests remain, on average, about 7 to 8 percentage points below the 2019 pre-pandemic pass rates, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.
The schools are not coasting, though. Students in the county and state improved scores in several areas, compared to last year. Statewide, the students tested — those in grades 3 through 8 — showed improvements of 1 to 4 percentage points in math and English language arts proficiency, compared to 2021. Students in the Vigo County School Corp. improved math scores in five of six tested grades and in nine of 15 tested content areas.
Across Indiana, the scores show 41.2% of Indiana students scored at or above proficiency standards in English, 39.4% in math and 30.2% in both areas. In Vigo County, 32.4% were proficient in English, 33.7% in math and 23.4% in both. Among similar school districts, Vigo County fared well, though. VCSC kids scored among the top three districts in the Indiana Urban Schools Association in all 15 tested areas of ILEARN, except for a fourth-place ranking for Grade 4.
Vigo County teachers took special measures to strengthen kids' math achievement, using two unique programs involving core math and a supplemental digital program during middle schoolers' enrichment time slots, VCSC deputy superintendent Karen Goeller explained to the Tribune-Star's Sue Loughlin. That emphasis can help students regain the "learning loss" caused by the pandemic's disruptions. Local schools also used federal grants to offer after-school tutoring in math and English.
Still, the differences between the 2022 and 2019 test results are stark. They illuminate the need for robust funding and adequate teacher staffing levels. More than 2,300 teaching positions were listed as open on the Indiana Department of Education online job board, the Franklin College-based Statehouse File reported Thursday.
The impact of the pandemic's upheavals explain that shortage. In a national survey by AdoptAClassroom.org, a majority of teachers said that during the 2021-2022 school year, their overall workload has increased (81% agreed), they spent more time handling students' mental health (80%), spent more of their own money on classroom materials (71%) and experienced more classroom interruptions during instruction (58%).
An Indiana DOE official told The AP that it will take three to five years for ILEARN scores to surpass pre-pandemic levels. The recovery is in just its second year, she added.
Teachers, staff and schools need the support and means to continue the push to recover that lost ground. On Friday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb commented on the state's $6.1-billion surplus, and said he intends to include "additional funding in K-12 education" in the biennium budget he will present to the General Assembly next year. The legislators need to make that happen, if they expect to see kids' standardized test scores improve.
