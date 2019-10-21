We can be proud of our community for many reasons. One of the most visible is the level of philanthropy that exists.
The number of organizations and businesses donating their time and money to help raise this community up is outstanding. It seems it would be difficult to match this level of generosity with another city our size.
Among the vital organizations with its heart firmly committed to this community is the Wabash Valley Community Foundation.
On Wednesday, the Foundation awarded 15 checks totaling $214,191 to nonprofit organizations that work for the good of Vigo County residents.
These organizations are forces on their own, supporting our most vulnerable residents. With the Foundation’s help, they can do even more.
Among grant recipients is quality-of-life project Turn to the River. The project received $22,500 from the Foundation that will help Art Spaces realize its vision for the plaza and fountain project between City Hall and the Vigo County Courthouse.
“We’re really, really excited to start this in 2020, shovels in the ground,” Art Spaces Executive Director Mary Kramer said.
Thanks to the Foundation, they will be able to.
Other key projects receiving funding include $50,000 to support the construction of a new West Terre Haute health clinic. The need is apparent. Chief financial officer for Valley Professionals Scott Andritsch said of the town’s 2,200 population, about 28 percent live in poverty.
Along those lines, the Wabash Valley Health Center received $25,000 to support its renovation and expansion project; groundbreaking is expected this month. The health center is located in the Ryves Neighborhood and helps provide a safety net, playing an important role in the healthcare of many residents.
“Our impact is the ability to provide care that is affordable, removing the barrier of affordability. That’s a big impact,” CEO Charlie Welker told reporter Lisa Trigg for a recent story. “And the fact that we will not turn anyone away for inability to pay. That’s very impactful. Nobody needs to fear putting off care or delaying care because they can’t afford it.”
“This project sustains our commitment to the current location in the heart of the Ryves neighborhood,” Welker told Trigg. “We know it’s a very under-served area. Health centers are to be located in area of greatest need. Our needs assessment and strategy work tells us there is still great unmet need in this area.”
Also transforming Ryves Neighborhood is reThink Inc., which received $20,000 to support a kitchen/storefront in that area. The organization has already been working hard for years to build community gardens and recycling programs, lifting up some of the residents most in need in our community.
On the front of mental health, FSA Counseling Center received a grant to support its education services and provide mental and behavioral services in local schools.
Miracle on 7th Street also received a boost from the Foundation. The event isn’t just about shopping and enjoying Christmas cheer. It’s raised about $250,000 to benefit local organizations and has collected about 210 tons of food given to nutrition and pantry projects.
The health and vitality of our community are important. These issues are just as or more needing of support and attention as economic development and job training initiatives. With these funds and the commitment of organizations like the Foundation, there’s hope for a better, more well-rounded future for all residents of the Wabash Valley.
