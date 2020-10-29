Motorists who routinely drive back and forth on “the grade” between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute have encountered a lane closure on that 1.17-mile section of U.S. 150.
It is good news — not the lane closure itself, but the reason behind it.
A project envisioned for years is under construction, and it represents a collective effort by multiple public and nonprofit entities. Such collaboration has become a rarity at many levels of government in the us-versus-them 21st century.
By contrast, the work of many is leading to a safer path for pedestrians and bicycle riders to get from West Terre Haute to Terre Haute, and vice versa.
Construction began last month and continues on a multi-use walkway adjacent to the south edge of the U.S. 150 highway. A boardwalk of precast concrete boards will rest upon nearly 300 pilings pounded 40 feet into the ground. The 11-foot, 3-inch wide path will allow walkers, runners and cyclists to safely traverse the wetlands of the Wabashiki Fish and Wildlife Area.
The U.S. and Indiana governments are funding $7.09 million of the project, while Vigo County covers the remaining 20%, or $1.74 million. The walkway has been an objective for the West Central Indiana Economic Development District for the past decade, and a priority for the Wabash Valley Riverscape organization. The Vigo County commissioners and council, state Sen. Jon Ford of Terre Haute, the Sisters of Providence and many others contributed to the momentum.
“It is a project where there has been many, many entities within the county that have tried and tried this,” said Commissioner Judy Anderson in 2018, when the funding deal was reached.
Now it is happening.
Fifty of the nearly 300 pilings have been driven into the ground, already, to support the walkway, Debbie Calder, Indiana Department of Transportation communications director, said Tuesday. Riprap, a loose-stone reinforcement, is being set in place to stabilize the slope between the highway, walkway and the wetlands. Crews started on the west end of the grade and are working eastward.
INDOT hopes to install portions of the walkway itself so work on the composite decking can continue through the winter, Calder said. Also, INDOT aims to place as many pilings as possible by Dec. 1, when the barrier wall and lane closures will be removed on U.S. 150 until spring. Temporary daytime lane restrictions could occur during winter to complete various tasks, Calder added.
Pile driving and full construction will resume in spring, along with the lane restrictions. The walkway is scheduled to be completed by mid-October of 2021.
Its impact will be broad. People who walk or bike between West Terre Haute and Terre Haute to reach a job or complete routine needs will no longer have to make the risky trek along that section of the highway, which has no shoulder. They currently must walk or bike in vehicular traffic lanes. The new path also will remove an obstacle to extensions of the National Road Heritage Trail from Terre Haute to Wabashiki, West Terre Haute, the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College campus, and trails in adjacent counties and Illinois.
Commuting will be safer. Recreational opportunities will be enhanced. Tourism by bicyclists, runners, hikers, bird-watchers, hunters and anglers could increase. The Vigo County community benefits.
In this difficult year, the walkway represents hope for better days and more opportunities in the coming year.
