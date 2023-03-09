It is encouraging to see a cornerstone of civic engagement find a home surrounded by young people.
It inspires hope that citizenship and community involvement will grow.
The Vigo County Election Board further opened the door to such growth last Friday. The board approved the Indiana State University campus vote center as the only five-day early voting center for the upcoming May 2 municipal primary election. The choice of ISU came after the Seelyville Town Board asked the county to remove its town hall as a voting site.
As a result, the ISU vote center — located in the Hulman Memorial Student Union at 550 Chestnut St. — will be open five days prior to the primary election, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 24 to April 28, according to Gretchen Anne Etling, a Democrat proxy for the Election Board, filling in Friday for president John Kesler.
The county also will have two 28-day early vote centers at the Vigo County Annex and Haute City Center mall. Those sites open April 4.
The roster of Election Day-only vote centers includes Meadows Shopping Center, IBEW Local No. 725, Indiana National Guard, Vigo County Public Library, Chances & Services for Youth Booker T. Washington Community Center, American Legion Post No. 104, and West Vigo Schools Public Safety Building.
The heightened role for the ISU vote center in this election follows solid turnouts at the campus polling site since its debut in 2018. The Election Board’s support for a campus vote center took time to develop. The board rejected the ISU site twice before the three-member panel finally approved its addition for the 2018 midterm election. Since then, turnouts at the Student Union location have been comparable to vote centers in locations elsewhere in the county.
The presence of a polling site in a place familiar to young people is an important tool to attract them into the voting process. Traditional voting locations — American Legion and VFW posts, firehouses, churches and union halls — are familiar turf for older generations, so the addition of a college campus adds some needed balance to the list.
Municipal elections tend to draw light voter turnouts, especially in the primary phase. Still, those community based elections affect residents as much or more so than those with presidential, congressional and state legislative races. Mayors and city councils guide many daily functions of local government. The 2023 Terre Haute municipal primary election will include a contested race for the Democratic mayoral nomination between Pat Goodwin and Brandon Sakbun, with the winner facing incumbent Mayor Duke Bennett in November. Also, open City Council seats are at stake.
Terre Haute needs a strong turnout for its municipal election. In the most recent election, the 2022 midterm, only 34% of registered voters showed up. That marked just the second time in at least 52 years that the county’s turnout dipped below 40% for a midterm.
This community can do better. Engaging more young voters is a prime opportunity to make that improvement.
