Request your mail ballot applications by May 21
Much is being said and written about the upcoming primary election in which voters are being urged to cast absentee ballots by mail. Doing so will mean voters don't have to risk their health to vote in-person at a voting center if they don't want to.
Still, it's a relatively new process for many. Repeating the procedure, and emphasizing key parts of it, will remain crucial in coming days. Remember, you only have until May 21, a week from Thursday, to submit your application for an absentee ballot.
Although much of the convenience of requesting an application is dependent on internet service, it should be noted that not everyone has internet service, nor does everybody want to use it for this purpose if they do.
That's fine. You can request an application for an absentee ballot simply by calling the Vigo County Absentee Voting Office — or the clerk's office in your home county.
In Vigo County that number is 812-462-3235.
After submitting an application, a voter will receive an absentee ballot in the mail, and must return it to the clerk's office by noon on June 2, Election Day. It can be returned by mail or in person at the clerk's office..
Submitting an application online can be done at indianavoters.com by following these steps:
• Click “Vote by Mail or Traveling Abroad,” then click “My Voter Portal.”
• Fill in your name, birth date and county.
• In the left hand menu of the next screen, scroll down and click on “Absentee Voting” and select “Vote by Mail.”
• When the application form pops up, follow the instructions and submit it electronically.
Don't let all these changes or options discourage you. Your vote is important. Use it.
