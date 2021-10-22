The structural landscape of Terre Haute and Vigo County is changing.
A new casino is coming to a location near Interstate 70, either on the city's fast-growing east side or its commercial hub near the U.S. 41 intersection. Four companies are vying to operate the gaming facility and propose to invest between $112 million and $250 million.
Construction on the new $34.9-million Terre Haute Convention Center downtown is on schedule to be complete by March, just a short walk from Hulman Center, fresh off its $50-million renovation.
Also in March, construction of the new $67-million Vigo County Jail should be complete.
The Terre Haute Police Department has moved into newly renovated headquarters on South Seventh Street, an $11-million project, and the THPD's former home on Wabash Avenue could transformed into apartments for students and young professionals.
All of those additions can bolster the community's economy and future. None, though, will have a greater impact on the community's future than the proposed modernization of Vigo County's three high schools. The renovation or rebuilding of Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South and West Vigo high schools should stand as the top priority among all those other ventures. An attempt to have all the various entities to coordinate through a comprehensive plan fizzled years ago. So, each mostly moved forward without much consideration of the others' cost and fiscal impact.
The fact that the process to upgrade the county's three high schools falls last on the calendar is not indicative of its relative value. The community needs high schools with 21st-century facilities to prepare young people for college, technical schools or trades programs and the careers that follow. The Vigo County School Corp. also stands as the community's largest employer. Without a transformation of North, South and West Vigo high schools, the Terre Haute area will struggle to reverse its declining population — a predicament that inhibits almost every effort to bring growth and prosperity to the community. Prospective employers and residents assess the condition of local schools before choosing a destination.
The VCSC presented on Wednesday three options to renovate or rebuild the high schools. The trio of alternatives ranged in cost from $160 million (with another $100 million in construction over time) in Option 1 or $260 million in Option 2 (all at once) to build new academic spaces and renovate co-curricular spaces at the schools, to $333 million to construct three new high schools. The average impact on the annual property taxes of the owner of a $200,000 market-value home (with an assessed value of $97,750) would range from an extra $352 for Option 3, $242 for Option 2 and $85 for Option 1.
Superintendent Rob Haworth and school district administrators will conduct yet another series of community forums to help determine which option residents favor most, if any. That choice would then go to the Vigo County School Board by early January. If the board approves the chosen option, it then goes onto a ballot referendum in the May 2022 primary election. Vigo County voters will have the final say on whether a renovation plan goes forward. If they vote it down, the county must wait two more years to try another school construction referendum.
Roofs, heating and cooling equipment, plumbing and other systems in the three schools — now 50 and 60 years old — have been repaired many times. Remodeling projects have helped bring more modern capabilities to the buildings, but they need more comprehensive changes.
Haworth believes residents want some level of upgrade to the high schools. "I'm optimistic that they'll want to do something," Haworth said Wednesday, "but if that's not the case, we'll still have to figure out how to address those facilities."
When the community forums begin later this month, residents can be proactive about their decision by attending one of those sessions. They will benefit from a well-informed choice. So will their friends and neighbors, now and in the future.
