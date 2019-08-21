New community plan embraces the spirit of city's tourism future
Terre Haute business leaders and their Chamber of Commerce organization are understandably feeling optimistic about the community's immediate future, yet challenged by chronic issues facing it.
The city and others like it not in the sphere of influence of the Indianapolis metro area aren't feeling the economic good times that Indiana's political leaders are quick to talk about. But they aren't exactly struggling either.
The relatively stable situation has allowed civic leaders some time to reevaluate their strategies as they move the community forward.
The new community plan was unveiled this week by the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and reflects a renewed effort to build on local strengths while addressing some of the things that hold it back. It's a fresh approach that shows a spirited renewal of commitment and collaboration.
The new community plan features a fresh logo featuring the motto, "See You In Terre Haute." It marks the first attempt at rebranding since "Terre Haute: A Level Above" came into existence 15 years ago.
There's plenty to like in the new approach. With groundbreaking for a downtown convention center scheduled next month, and hopes high for voter approval of a proposed casino license in Vigo County, tourism has become a focal point for new development. "See You In Terre Haute" captures the spirit of the city's future allure.
Terre Haute is already a magnet community for those seeking health care, consumer goods, higher education, food and cultural amenities. Becoming a convention destination as well as a place where people converge for gaming entertainment is a reasonable expansion in tourism goals.
It's good to see the community plan also embraces the challenges that go along with Terre Haute being a post-industrial Midwestern city. It recognizes the issues associated with declining population and the trend of decreasing per capita income. Problems don't go away just because a community pretends they aren't there.
New chamber president Kristin Craig is preparing the organization to meet these problems head-on and join with other community organizations to seek solutions.
The new plan is creative and constructive. We applaud the effort and are confident others in the community will embrace it as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.