As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to simmer in Terre Haute, Vigo and surrounding counties, pressure on the unvaccinated is mounting as federal mandates take shape and more private enterprises require various public health practices — including vaccination — among their workforces.
There continues to be a sizable number of people in our region — especially in counties surrounding Vigo — who have not been immunized by either the two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Whether low vaccination rates are fueled by fear, hesitancy or refusal, they are contributing to the area's ongoing suffering from spread of an unrelenting virus.
Although vaccinated individuals are somewhat susceptible to infection, the vast majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths occur among those who have chosen — for whatever reason — to forego the vaccine.
The rise of the Delta variant — a mutant strain of COVID-19 that emerged last summer — has proven to be more infectious and lethal than the original virus. As scientists explain, the more COVID-19 continues to fester in our country and around the globe, the more instances of increasingly severe variants there will likely be.
The U.S. vaccination rate, at 57.2%, has not reached a level at which population immunity is providing overall protection to the vaccinated and unvaccinated alike. A more substantial portion of the population will be needed to reach that level, perhaps as high as 70-80%.
Although Illinois' vaccinate rate, at 56.28%, nearly mirrors the U.S. rate, rural counties on the state's eastern border with Indiana are much lower. Edgar and Clark counties show vaccination rates below 40%.
Indiana, at 50.05%, has the lowest vaccination rate of surrounding states. Vigo County's rate is almost 44%. All but one county surrounding Vigo have lower rates. The exception is Sullivan County, with a rate of more than 45%.
The recent surge in cases has hit this area hard. The lagging rate of vaccinations is largely to blame. As of today, 300 local people have died from COVID-19 infections. That number will undoubtedly grow, as will the U.S. death toll, which is more than 724,000.
Indiana ranks 15th in new cases and deaths over the past two weeks. And only California, Texas, Florida and New York are currently recording higher numbers of deaths and new cases than Illinois.
Indiana and Illinois are clearly in a hot spot for the virus and all the misery it brings.
Confronting a public health crisis of this magnitude has been a challenge for civic leaders. The only thing easy about it is that people can now obtain a free and widely available vaccine, which is highly effective at preventing the spread of the disease or its severity among those who get it. The hardest part of the crisis, from a public health perspective, is convincing individuals to get vaccinated and battling the rampant flow of misinformation that feeds resistance.
Misinformation about COVID-19 remains rampant. Social media is among the worst places for falsehoods. The claim that freedom somehow equates to vaccine refusal is absurd. Yet vaccine resisters insist their points of view, often based on false information, are valid and should be considered.
There is only one point of view that effectively serves the health and welfare of this community. COVID-19 is a real and menacing respiratory disease. The vaccine is safe and effective and has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Companies and public or private agencies that employ people are well within their rights to require the vaccine as a term of employment in order to provide a safe environment for their workforce.
The coronavirus has robbed Americans of freedom. Through vaccination, they have their best chance to get it back.
