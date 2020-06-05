Many communities around the country — aspiring to become better places to live — have done some soul-searching in the last two weeks.
An unarmed African American man's death in Minneapolis stirred that introspection. The death of George Floyd under the knee of a police officer on May 25 unleashed shock, outrage and protests that continue in the streets of U.S. cities large and small.
Certainly, incidents of violence and looting in several places grabbed public attention, threatening to obscure the core problem of racial injustice. Such violence is wrong and solves nothing. Still, the hundreds of largely peaceful protests — a bedrock of the Constitution and a staple of positive change through the nation's history — raised a question that refuses to go away unanswered.
That question: What tangible steps are being taken in a community to provide equitable justice and opportunities for all residents, and to root out systemic racism?
Such a task involves more than just one public entity, as pointed out in a story in Wednesday's Tribune-Star. Law enforcement agencies, of course, must serve and protect citizens equally. And while the vast majority of police officers carry out their dangerous duties in exemplary fashion, the tragedy in Minnesota, as well as others around the nation, rightly put policing tactics and accountability under scrutiny. Yet, communities need many other elements to actively combat racial discrimination and promote understanding.
As Wednesday's story explained, multiple segments of the Vigo County and Terre Haute community are working to build a climate of inclusion and equality.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen credited anti-bias and cultural awareness training by officers in his department with keeping both the public and protesters largely safe during marches last weekend. Conflicts and skirmishes did unfold, leading to the arrest of eight people for obstructing traffic, and a water bottle being thrown at a motorist. But nearly 12 hours of protests on Saturday near the Vigo County Courthouse, Wabash Avenue and the THPD station were otherwise peaceful.
Keen also detailed the complexities and costs of supplying body cameras for officers, and properly sustaining such a program. "There is a lot to consider moving forward," he said. The results of the department's application for a $200,000 grant to launch a body camera program should come this fall. City officials also would have to approve any such program. Pursuit of that program is worthwhile and should continue.
The Sisters of Providence at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods issued a statement condemning the tactics that "snuffed out" George Floyd's life in Minneapolis. The sisters also asked if the country is "ready to examine the structural roots of racism in our nation."
Indiana State University President Deborah Curtis — in a statement affirming the school's opposition to oppression and support of peaceful protest — said ISU will indeed study "the root causes of these societal failures and develop strategies to confront them." That project will not be a one-and-done effort. Its details will be announced "in coming weeks," Curtis said.
Vigo County School Superintendent Rob Haworth spoke of the district's strategic plan, adopted earlier this year, affirming the VCSC's belief in "building a welcoming environment that recognizes and respects individuals of diverse backgrounds and experiences." A change in high school students' schedules this fall will allow more time to address their social and emotional needs. The district will also hire a director of civility and inclusion.
All of those steps by the local police, university and K-through-12 schools can build the dialogue and trust necessary to curtail racism and injustice in a community that Terre Haute NAACP leader Sylvester Edwards described as "pretty peaceful, and we want to keep it that way."
The cause must go on even closer to home, though, for all of us. Earlier this week, former Indianapolis Colts coach Tony Dungy recalled how his parents showed he and his three siblings "right from wrong and how to treat people. We have had a chance to impact our children and hopefully others we grew up with and worked with. But it has to start in our hearts first."
We must all do better.
