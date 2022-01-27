Hoosiers can never assume the Indiana General Assembly has given up on a bad idea.
Yes, one chamber of the General Assembly — the Senate — withdrew the exceptionally bad Senate Bill 167, aimed at suppressing the discussion in Hoosier public schools of racism and oppression and their impact now and through history. The Senate pulled the proposed legislation after its author told a concerned high school history teacher from Fishers, in a Statehouse hearing, that teachers must remain impartial when teaching about Nazism, Marxism and fascism.
“I believe that we’ve gone too far when we take a position. … We need to be impartial,” said state Sen. Scott Baldwin, a Republican from Noblesville.
Fierce backlash appropriately followed the senator's comments. Baldwin later apologized, called "those isms" a stain on world history, insisted teachers should condemn those "dangerous ideologies" and promised to change the bill to protect such instruction.
The Senate dropped it, nonetheless, saying the bill had "no path forward."
Actually, it did. A bill proposed in the General Assembly's other chamber — the House — contains essentially the same language and intent. House Bill 1134 also purports to be a "curriculum transparency bill" aimed to benefit parents' oversight of their children's education. In reality, HB 1134 — just like SB 167 and similar model bills concocted in national conservative think tanks — unnecessarily pits parents against teachers and would diminish the quality of their kids' education. Indiana would lose more good teachers, compounding the shortage.
HB1134 passed the House on Thursday and now goes to the Senate for review.
The bill would succeed in one element of its intent — giving a national political party an effective campaign tool in upcoming elections. Republican state legislators in several other states have introduced bills with similar language and restrictions on topics discussed in schools. Such legislation comes in reaction to a favorite topic of cable TV personalities, "critical race theory," a college-level examination of how racism and oppression persists through laws and societal practices. The tactic indeed stirs anger to help solidify a bloc of voters. It also would inhibit teachers' ability to help kids understand the inherent wrongs of racism, anti-Semitism and fascism, past and present.
Teachers would absorb yet more burdens, such as having to post materials for their lessons and facing a gamut of restrictions on teaching regarding anything remotely controversial. Many talented young teachers, who have soldiered through the risks of COVID-19 for two years and rank among the nation's lowest-paid, will look at the possibility of being sued for explaining the uncomfortable background of racist Jim Crow laws, for example, and leave a profession they love. Those who stay will avoid relevant topics all together.
Hoosier kids will receive a flawed education. Only one entity will benefit — a political party.
