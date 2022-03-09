Acts of hatred are the antithesis of justice.
As a nation of laws, America must hold accountable perpetrators of violence driven by racial hatred. Finally, after 122 years of failure, the U.S. Congress has passed a bill making lynching a federal hate crime. That inexcusable delay exemplifies the difficulty of loosening racism's tight grip on this country's legal system.
The U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on Monday. The House approved the legislation in February, with three Republican representatives from Texas, Kentucky and Georgia opposing. Its final step before becoming law is President Joe Biden's signature, which is expected.
Two Republicans — Sens. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Rand Paul of Kentucky — joined a Democrat — Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey — in co-sponsoring the bill and guiding it through Congress. A few years ago, Vice President Kamala Harris, then a U.S. senator from California, also teamed with Scott and Booker to restart another effort to pass an anti-lynching bill. In the House, Rep. Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, long sponsored and advocated for such a bill.
The Till Anti-Lynching Act specifically federally criminalizes acts of hatred resulting in death or serious bodily injury, the New York Times reported Tuesday.
Such a heinous deed occurred in Terre Haute more than a century ago.
A Black man, George Ward, was arrested at his Terre Haute job site on the morning of Feb. 26, 1901, accused of murdering a white school teacher, 18-year-old Ida Finklestein. After less than two hours in the Vigo County Jail, Ward was dragged from his cell by an angry mob that stormed the building. Ward was bludgeoned with a sledgehammer and dragged by a rope to the Wabash River Bridge, and subjected to kicks and possibly gunshots from the mob along the way. They hanged him, then cut down his lifeless body and burned it on a river sandbar. Onlookers took pieces of Ward's clothes and body as souvenirs.
This all happened in broad daylight and witnessed by more than 1,000 onlookers, the Terre Haute newspapers reported. No one was ever held responsible for it.
The lynching denied the due process of justice to both Ward, a 27-year-old husband and father, and Finklestein, a young Jewish educator. The Terre Haute community took an important step last September toward righting the wrong. A historical marker was dedicated near the site of the lynching with a ceremony, organized by the Greater Terre Haute NAACP and the Terre Haute Facing Injustice project as part of the national Community Remembrance Project and Equal Justice Initiative, with background research by Terre Haute historian Crystal Reynolds.
Ward's lynching was one of thousands between 1877 and 1950 that have been documented by the Equal Justice Initiative. A total of 4,081 documented lynchings occurred during that time period in 12 Southern states alone. Eighteen were recorded in Indiana. The Times reported that Congress' first attempt to make lynching a federal hate crime came in 1900 by Rep. George Henry White of North Carolina, the lone Black member of Congress then — a year before Ward's lynching. More than 200 subsequent attempts to enact the federal law failed, routinely blocked by Southern senators through the Jim Crow era.
The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act cannot erase was happened in Terre Haute or elsewhere. It does, though, provide an additional tool to deter other such atrocities and hold accountable those who commit violence out of racial hatred.
