After a long two years, it's safe to say that Parke County is more than ready for what's about to happen.
The Covered Bridge Festival, known as the largest festival of its kind in Indiana (and probably in the Midwest), kicks off its 10-day run today. The countywide event transforms the idyllic communities of Rockville, Mansfield, Bridgeton, Montezuma, Rosedale and others into bustling business districts featuring a wide variety of handmade and flea-market tents, as well as delectable festival foods.
There really is nothing quite like it.
The massive festival, which draws upon the presence of more than 30 covered bridges spread around Parke County and its rolling, forested terrain, had to be postponed last year as the COVID-19 pandemic raged across the Midwest. It was a bitter pill on top of many other bitter pills.
Although the pandemic has not gone away, festival organizers are hoping for a strong comeback for the festival this year. With so many people expected to flock to the area, it will still be wise to be cautious in and around crowds. Fortunately, most of the festival takes place in open-air tents.
We welcome the return of this grand event. Public safety, however, remains a major concern. Have fun, but please be careful.
Dancing their way past $282K
An energetic and talented group of Vigo County volunteers danced up a storm last Friday night, and in doing so raised more than $282,000 for Chances and Services for Youth, a local nonprofit that conducts programs for underserved and disadvantaged communities in and around Terre Haute.
Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars has been entertaining the Wabash Valley for more than a decade, and in doing so continues to be the largest and most successful local fundraising event. Each year more volunteer dancers/fundraisers step forward, and each year the fundraising total gets larger.
It's been an amazing run.
Our congratulations and compliments to Dancing with the Terre Haute Stars and CASY. Brandon Halleck, CASY chief operating officer, is the mastermind and driving force behind the fundraising event. His vision and energy have made the event each fall a special occasion for the community. Even with the COVID-19 pandemic hampering public gatherings, his ongoing efforts have been carefully orchestrated to allow the fundraising — and dancing — to continue.
Halleck and his team of dedicated volunteers deserve a standing ovation.
