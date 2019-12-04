T-S Basket Fund to serve 600 families
The Tribune-Star, its employees, partners and community volunteers have come together through the years to help those in need put Christmas dinner on their tables and celebrate the holiday in style.
It will happen again this year as well, with the Tribune-Star’s Christmas Basket Fund project planning to distribute 600 baskets to local families.
We kicked off our annual fundraising drive for the project on Thanksgiving Day. Our goal is $20,000, and we invite you to join us in this worthy effort. The food baskets will be distributed on the morning of Christmas Eve. The Salvation Army provides us with a list of recipients.
As always, we cherish the help of our community partners: Baesler’s Market, B&B Foods, Indiana State University and Terre Haute North Vigo High School ROTC. Baesler’s provides food for the baskets at cost, while B&B provides a refrigerated truck. Indiana State provides space where the bulk food can be received and sorted into baskets, with the student’s from North’s ROTC program helping with that task.
We invite and encourage you to contribute to our cause. Anyone wanting to contribute can send donations to the Tribune-Star Christmas Basket Fund at P.O. Box 149, Terre Haute, IN 47807. Donations also can be dropped off during business hours at 222 S. Seventh St. in downtown Terre Haute.
If you’d like to help us deliver baskets on the morning of Dec. 24, contact Kim Wilkerson in our business office, 812-321-4219.
Those making donations will have their names listed on the front page of the paper unless they wish to remain anonymous.
Donations can also be made online at www.wabashvalleygives.com. The Wabash Valley Community Foundation administers the donated funds, so contributions are tax deductible.
Our partners are an important part of this effort, and we thank them for their contributions. But our biggest partner, of course, is the community. Your donations are greatly appreciated.
