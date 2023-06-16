Today’s fathers are spending more time changing diapers, helping with housework and interacting with their children in meaningful ways.
Research shows a more involved father means more successful, emotionally-stable children. Father–youth intimacy is associated with fewer weight concerns, fewer depressive symptoms and higher self-esteem during adolescence, according to a 2021 study published in the Journal of Family Psychology.
A 2016 report from the American Academy of Pediatrics cites numerous studies showing a father’s involvement enhances a child’s quality of life. For example, “In a prospective study, when fathers were more involved (caring, playing, communicating) in infancy, children had decreased” symptoms of mental health issues, according to the report.
Additionally, an analysis of “father involvement showed that father engagement was correlated with enhanced cognitive development, reduced behavioral problems in male adolescents, decreased psychological problems in female adolescents … Early father involvement with daughters has been associated with a decreased risk of early puberty, decreased early sexual experiences, and decreased teen pregnancy,” according to the AAP report.
However, when it comes to caregiving and child rearing, we tend to think first of mothers. The reality is they have been kissing our boo-boos and teaching us basic life skills for millennia. However, present-day fatherhood looks a whole lot different than it did even a couple decades ago.
More dads are staying actively involved in day-to-day caregiving. In 2016, fathers reported spending an average of eight hours a week on child care, according to a Pew Research Center survey. While that’s about triple the time they provided in 1965 — a drastic increase — it’s still far less than mothers who spent an average of about 14 hours a week on child care and 18 hours a week on housework.
In possibly the most noticeable change, it’s much less common for fathers to be the sole breadwinner of the family. Only 27% of couples who live with children younger than 18 were in families where only the father works, according to the 2016 survey. In 1970, that number was 47%.
Unfortunately, this doesn’t always translate into a more equal division of caregiving at home, something dads say they do desire. In a 2017 Pew survey, most (63%) said they spend too little time with their kids. The reason they gave most often as the cause was work obligations.
Although progress has been made to shift public opinion and systems that support traditional caregiving culture, changes are not occurring fast enough. More aggressive interventions are needed.
That looks like quashing patriarchal myths within our own families of the father’s place as disciplinarian and provider and conceding that a dad should be involved in not only these but every aspect of his child’s life.
It looks like more supportive policies such as paid family leave in all states and workplace flexibility for both mothers and fathers.
Workplace culture doesn’t have to look the same as it did in 1990 and the home doesn’t have to operate like it did in 1960. In fact, those old norms are holding hostage economic progress and the mental and physical health of future generations.
It’s past time to find a permanent, sweeping fix for inequities in the family structure. The cost is too great to maintain the status quo.
Engaged, attentive and involved fathers will produce engaged, attentive, healthy adults. Not only will every member of the family benefit, so will larger society.
