The harshest realities of the coronavirus pandemic are materializing as fall fades into winter 2020.
COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and quarantines have surged, forcing Vigo County School Corp. and other districts in the Wabash Valley to revert to remote learning formats. Outbreaks among staff and residents have led nursing homes and assisted living facilities to further restrict visitations and curtail interactions within those places. Health care staffers are wearing out and wearing thin, caring for infected people and others.
Thus, any services that offer relief need the community’s support more than ever.
The YMCA of the Wabash Valley’s Care 4 Kids program is one of those crucial outlets.
The YMCA facility south of Fairbanks Park in Terre Haute began shifting some of its focus to those pressing community needs in March, just as the pandemic began its initial spread into west-central Indiana and the rest of the Midwest. Those steps included providing child care to essential workers, the folks whose everyday jobs have gained renewed appreciation; checking in with senior citizens and others who are dealing with increased isolation; modifying the Y’s fitness center to add safety measures so members can maintain healthy routines; and offering a safe space where local youngsters can study and learn as their schools operate under remote and online formats.
That is life in 2020.
To keep those programs in place, the Y has launched its Care 4 Kids campaign. The nonprofit organization is asking people who are able to donate $25 monthly to the cause. Its goal is generate $30,000. That amount can maintain the child care services for essential workers and working parents through one month of the ongoing pandemic, according to Ryan Penrod, the local YMCA’s CEO.
A time span of one month has taken on heightened relevance. COVID-19 hospitalizations doubled last month throughout much of Indiana, and public health officials caution that Thanksgiving gatherings and increased cold-weather indoor gatherings could soon vault virus cases to even larger numbers. Parents whose jobs keep Indiana’s emergency economy running will need services such as the Y’s Care 4 Kids.
Contributions to Y programs deliver real benefits in normal times. Local Y donors supported after-school programs used by 885 kids, funded 176,716 meals for hungry children, and offered summertime learning for 385 youngsters.
Anyone interested in donating to Care 4 Kids can do so online at ymcaswv.org/donate. Folks wanting more information first can phone 812-232-8446 or send an email to vcymcafrontdesk@gmail.com.
Penrod, the Y’s leader, pointed out both the unprecedented hardships residents have faced this year as well as the community’s strong track record of responding to need. “Strong communities are built by people who care about one another,” Penrod said this week, “and this year has proven Vigo County cares.”
Such caring is particularly vital now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.