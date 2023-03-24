Lithium-ion batteries are the heart of electric vehicles. That reality could become an invigorating force to the Vigo County economy.
Each lithium-ion battery needs a component called a “separator” to keep it from shorting. Manufacturers measure separators in square meters. Across the United States, there is a demand for 7 billion square meters of lithium battery separators needed for the auto industry’s global shift to EVs.
By 2027, between 1.4 billion and 1.6 billion square meters of separators will be made in Vigo County.
Their manufacturing will require a workforce of 642 employees earning average wages “well above the Vigo County average.”
The situation is “a game changer” for our community,” said Pat Ralston, president of the Vigo County Redevelopment Commission. Likewise, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said it “will have a transformational impact on the west-central Indiana community.”
The source of the optimism is the decision by Oregon-based battery components manufacturer Entek to build a $1.5 billion plant in the Vigo County Industrial Park II. The announcement came Tuesday during a Redevelopment Commission meeting. The plant’s location and scope carry relevance, too. The Entek plant will be built on a parcel of land in the industrial park once occupied by Pfizer, the pharmaceutical giant that operated a facility here for 60 years, employing hundreds of workers in well-paying jobs until it closed down operations in 2008.
Pfizer’s departure rocked the local economy. The arrival of Entek could invigorate the community as Pfizer once did.
Entek plans to build a 1.4-billion square-foot complex in its first phase, with four buildings with 350,000 to 400,000 square each, accommodating eight production lines and 16 coating lines. The company intends the first production to begin in 2025 and reach full level by the end of 2027. It also intends to build most of the equipment for the plant itself.
A second phase of the plant’s development would raise annual production by another 1.8 billion square meters of battery separators, giving the Terre Haute Entek plant the capacity to supply separators for 3.5 million electric vehicles.
That would be an impressive niche for Vigo County. There are currently 3 million electric vehicles on the road in the country, according to a February estimate from the White House.
Entek’s reasoning for picking the Vigo County site also should raise local optimism, especially regarding the industrial park’s preparation.
“We chose Terre Haute for many reasons, including the excellent workforce opportunity, the incredible support provided by Steve Witt and the [Terre Haute] Economic Development Corporation a nearly shovel-ready construction site with available utilities located in the industrial park, excellent vocational education, and the business-friendly incentives from both the state and local governments,” Entek CEO Larry Keith said.
Another hopeful sign is that Entek selected Terre Haute over sites in Southern states Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee, and that the venture is coming to west-central Indiana, when such economic development frequently lands in the Indianapolis rim counties.
The project also got a boost by Entek being awarded a $200-million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law passed by Congress in November 2021. President Biden pushed for the law and earned support from 19 Republicans in the U.S. Senate. Entek’s CEO told the Tribune-Star the company planned the battery separator expansion before the Infrastructure Law passed, “so we feel like we were in the right place at the right time and made the right decisions.”
Terre Haute also appears to be in the right place at the right time, having made the right decisions. The community needs good paying jobs. Per capita incomes in Vigo County averaged $45,767 in 2021, well below the statewide average of $56,497, according to the Indiana University Kelley School of Business. Entek’s project here can lift those incomes, inspire more residents and other employers to come here and reverse the family-age population decline, and inject their talents and resources into the Wabash Valley.
