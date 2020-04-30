Registration deadline Monday for June 2 primary election
First things first.
It's understandable if you're having trouble keeping things straight these days. Like what month it is. Or even what day it is.
Staying at home far more than usual and constantly practicing this newfound art of social distancing has turned the world upside down in many ways. It takes more effort than normal to keep up with everyday demands on our time and energy. It's tougher than ever to keep track of things.
So let us help you a bit on one important matter bearing down on us.
Indiana's primary election, postponed from May 5 to June 2 because of the public health crisis caused by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, is a little more than one month away. But the deadline for ensuring you are registered to vote in the primary election is May 4, this coming Monday.
What that means is that you have until Monday to register to vote in your home county. Because courthouse offices and other voter-registering agencies are closed throughout the state due to public health restrictions, the best way for you to register is online at the state's election portal, www.indianavoters.com. If you're not sure if you're registered, you can also check your status at the website.
The voting process throughout the state has changed this year, so once you're registered, it's important for you to tune in to the changes.
In addition to the primary election being rescheduled to June 2, the Indiana Election Commission changed its rules on voting by mail using an absentee ballot. If you would rather vote by mail and not risk going to a polling place for early voting or on Election Day, you can do so by filling out an application for an absentee ballot.
Previously, voting by mail was only allowed if a voter was unable to go to the polls on Election Day.
You can apply for a vote-by-mail ballot by visiting the same website as above (www.indianavoters.com) and filling out an online application or downloading the form. When the state receives the application, the voter will be mailed a primary election ballot. The completed ballot must be returned to the county clerk's office by noon on June 2.
May 21 is the deadline to request an absentee, vote-by-mail ballot.
For those who want to vote in person, early voting at designated polling places will take place from May 26 to June 1. Polling places for in-person voting have not yet been determined in Vigo County.
The primary election ballot contains a number of contested races for Vigo County offices. The results will go far in determining county leaders for the next four years. We urge you to participate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.