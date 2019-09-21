A one-year drop of 173 students enrolled in Vigo County schools deserves attention, no doubt.
Last week's revelation of that decrease captured the community's interest, which is already at a peak because of a referendum question on this fall's election ballot. The referendum will ask residents for a $7 million property tax increase to fund school security officers, counselors, nurses and teacher salaries. A slide in enrollment exacerbates the school funding situation. A loss of 173 students means state funding to the district will also decrease by an estimated $1.13 million annually.
This did not happen overnight, though. In fact, the local enrollment decrease is not even as dramatic as in past years. VCSC enrollment fell by 451 students in the fall of 2016, according to the Indiana Department of Education. It dropped by 290 students in the fall of 2011. The decline has been steady through the 21st century. Since fall of 2006, the VCSC enrollment has shrunk by 2,241 students.
Red flags have gone up year after year. Left as is, the situation will not abate. A study commissioned in December 2017 projected the local district's student body will dwindle to 13,563 by 2027-28. State funding would decrease by another $4.1 million annually.
This is not a crisis of the moment. Thus, a knee-jerk or shortsighted reaction could disregard key factors that could be remedied.
Declining enrollment has been a VCSC concern for several years, as the decision to commission the demographic study in 2017 attests. The focus on the decline has been intense since Rob Haworth took over as superintendent in July 2018. Dozens of community forums, which are ongoing through next month, have allowed district staffers and residents to discuss that topic and others. Haworth has shared a packet of information detailing trends here, going back years, and future needs and possibilities for citizens to consider.
Haworth has emphasized that residents must decide what kind of schools to provide for their children, grandchildren and neighbor kids. The choices affect the community's future. The graduating Class of 2032 is in local kindergartens now.
The VCSC proposes cuts to offset the rising security and health staff costs, coupled with decreased state funds as enrollment slides. If voters approve the fall referendum, Haworth said cuts would total at least $4 million. If the referendum fails, the cuts would rise to $8 million. New revenue sources are being pursued, such as the district's newly launched virtual school and a possible residency program for international students.
Cuts could result in redistricting and school closings. Community members' ideas, gathered at the forums, also have included buyouts of veteran teachers and reducing the number of administrators. A summary of community suggestions will be released by the end of this month.
The shrinking number of students is not an isolated school corporation predicament. The county and city populations have flat-lined, and Indiana University Kelly School of Business projects Terre Haute will be one of only a handful of Indiana metros to lose population by 2050. Again, that is a projection, not a certainty. The community can choose actions to reverse the prediction and draw new residents and employers. A strong, stable school system attracts such growth.
Residents have absorbed a lot in the past two years in terms of funding public upgrades and project, and in some cases their voices held little influence on public officials' decisions. The school funding and building plans are, by contrast, wide open. Citizens can get answers to their questions and air concerns at 12 upcoming community forums. Given the far-reaching ramifications of the school system's viability, those sessions deserve high turnouts.
By attending, Vigo Countians can make an informed decision about their school system's future.
Upcoming school forums
Each runs 6:30 p.m. to 8 at community elementary schools. Those are: Sept. 24, Farrington Grove; Sept. 25, Rio Grande; Sept. 26, Hoosier Prairie; Oct. 1, Ouabache; Oct. 2, Fuqua; Oct. 3, Sugar Grove; Oct. 8, Deming; Oct. 9, Davis Park; Oct. 10, Fayette; Oct. 15, West Vigo Elementary; Oct. 16, Franklin Elementary; Oct. 17, Meadows.
