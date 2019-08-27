Education Foundation funds make dynamic impact again
Helping to provide rich educational experiences and opportunities for public school students is a primary goal of the Vigo County Education Foundation.
The organization certainly has good reason to feel it achieved, or even surpassed, that goal this year.
Last week, the Foundation presented dozens of financial grants to teachers in the Vigo County School Corp. for enrichment projects in their classrooms. But the big news was the record-breaking total of all grants offered.
In all, the Foundation awarded 155 grants totaling $91,353. Among the teacher-requested grants, 63 are for new projects this school year.
With all the financial struggles facing school districts in Indiana, the presence of a strong and engaged Education Foundation is giving creative teachers in Vigo County a boost when it comes to finding new ways to reach and engage their students.
The funds are touching a wide swatch of the student population. Each grant is for $750 or less, so $91,353 goes a long way. Education Foundation Executive Director Jane Nichols says that's the beauty of the grant program and "it is amazing to see what great teachers are able to accomplish with that amount of money."
In its 35 year existence, the Education Foundation has granted more than $2 million to schools and programs. Those funds and the creative instruction that accompanies them make an enormous and lasting impact on students. That the organization can continue to award such grants year in and year out, and even see those contributions grow, is a testament to the value and faith people place in it.
We applaud the Education Foundation for its work and all the educators who take advantage of the teaching opportunities it presents.
