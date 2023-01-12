The 2023 session of the Indiana General Assembly convened this week for the legislature’s biennial budget-writing session. It’s the kind of exercise that can make an ordinary citizen’s eyes glaze over. Yet it is crucial work being done on behalf of Hoosiers, and issues of grave importance often get wrapped up in the discussions and debates over how tax revenues are spent and how the state meets its constitutional obligations.
But state finances won’t be the only item on the agenda. A range of issues — including those motivated by ideology and the culture wars — will get their share of time in the spotlight.
Among major issues set for deliberation is Gov. Eric Holcomb’s proposal to do away with textbook fees for Hoosier school kids. Indiana’s massive $6.1 billion budget surplus gives legislators plenty of breathing room to give serious consideration to such a plan.
Whatever serious debate occurs will be between Republicans. That’s because the GOP, which enjoys supermajority status in both houses of the legislature as well as control over the executive branch, doesn’t have to pay much attention to anything minority Democrats have to say.
That doesn’t mean the majority party can pay no attention to the people. Legislators are elected to serve voters. Don’t let them forget that.
West-central Indiana’s legislative delegation remains the same as in recent years. Rep. Tonya Pfaff, a math teacher at Terre Haute North Vigo High School, is the only Democrat in the area’s delegation. Other lawmakers, all Republicans, include state Sen. Jon Ford of Terre Haute, and state Reps. Bob Heaton of Terre Haute, Bruce Borders of Jasonville, and Alan Morrison of Brazil.
Rep. Todd Huston of Carmel is serving as speaker of the House. Sen. Rodric Bray of Martinsville is the Senate president.
We urge citizens to interact with their representatives. It’s easy to contact legislators to share views. Here’s how:
• Members of the Indiana House of Representatives can be reached by phone at 1-800-382-9842.
• Members of the Indiana Senate can be reached at 1-800-382-9467.
• The mailing address for representatives and senators is 200 W. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN 46204.
• If you have online access, there is a wealth of information, including email addresses of legislators, about the General Assembly and related services at www.IN.gov/legislative.
Another avenue for interacting with legislators are at area crackerbarrel events during the session. The first of such is Saturday at the Vigo County Public Library from 10 a.m. to noon. Not every lawmaker attends every event, but usually enough of them do to make participating worthwhile. These Terre Haute crackerbarrels will occur the first Saturday of each month during the session.
Government is at its best when citizens are informed and engaged.
Lawmakers work for you. Let them know your opinions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.