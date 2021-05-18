Police again participating in 'Click it or Ticket' effort
It's been a hard 15 months of struggle and strife as people grappled with the impact of the most severe public health crisis in a century. As the strain of the crisis begins to ease in most communities, people are beginning to resume at least of their pre-pandemic activities. Judging by the explosion of traffic on roads and highways, travel is one of them.
People have endured plenty of preaching about health and safety, so they're unlikely to expend much tolerance this year for lectures about buckling their seat belts as they head out on the road. Fair enough. Let's just call this a gentle reminder about the importance of seat belts to that small percentage of people who still choose to ignore it.
We assure you this reminder has far less consequence that the one you will encounter if you're not wearing a seat belt and are stopped by a law enforcement officer from one of the 200 police agencies across the state participating the annual Click it or Ticket campaign.
The enforcement effort is administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute and underway until June 6. It provides funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for agencies to increase enforcement patrols and educate — or reeducate — motorists about seat belt use and the potential consequences of flouting the law.
Government statistics show that between 2015 and 2019, seat belts have saved more than 69,000 lives in the U.S. In Indiana, more than 800 people were killed on roads and highways last year. Of those, 565 occurred in passenger vehicles. Those involved not wearing seat belts totaled 364, or 6 out of 10.
The numbers don't lie. Seat belts save lives.
Indiana State Police officials have a stated that their troopers will be participating in the campaign by writing citations and conducting high-visibility patrols, especially at night, when unrestrained driving is at its peak.
It will be good to see people out and about this spring and summer, enjoying their freedom from the fear and distress brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. We hope they don't let their guard down too much though when it comes to vehicular safety. Seat belts will always be an important first step.
