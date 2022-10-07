The voting equipment to be used by Vigo Countians in the upcoming 2022 election proved to be secure and working properly.
The equipment passed a state-required test conducted by the county clerk’s office and the Vigo County Election Board on Monday. That outcome was not surprising. Voting systems in Indiana and every other state have proven, again and again in bipartisan assessments, to be secure and accountable.
A potential problem was detected during Monday’s test, though, in the way two particular races for countywide offices appeared on the screens of voting devices. In both cases, a contested race at the bottom of the screen, initially seen by voters on the devices, displayed only one of the candidates. The voter would need to scroll further to see the other candidate.
That situation could give the candidate on the initial screen an advantage.
Election Board president John Kesler, a Democratic appointee, raised that concern on Monday. The consensus of those at the testing was to have poll workers remind voters to continue scrolling, where “more” appears on the screen, to see if there is more than one candidate for the offices at the bottom. The manager of the county’s voting equipment servicing and management vendor also emphasized that a ballot could not be printed out until the voter reviews their choices on the screen.
Nonetheless, voting can fluster and overwhelm some people. Many would never select a candidate before scrolling to see if there is a second candidate; some voters might, though, and that matters. Fairness matters.
The Election Board has a responsibility to fix the problem, despite the extra hours and expense required to amend the situation.
Concerns about the issue grew after Monday’s testing, and an emergency meeting of the Election Board was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the Vigo County Courthouse. Those concerns were not limited to one party or the candidates who could be disadvantaged. In both bottom-of-the-screen races for the county offices of prosecutor and commissioner, the Republican candidate was on the initial screen, and voters would have to scroll down to see the Democratic candidate.
Terry Modesitt, the incumbent Republican candidate for prosecutor, aptly said Thursday, “if it is unfair and it’s determined to be unfair by the [Election] Board, then my opinion would be, let’s change it.”
It is a nonpartisan problem, even though the disadvantage in these two races is faced by the Democratic candidates. If voters had to scroll down, after first glance, to find a Republican candidate, that candidate also would have a legitimate complaint.
The current Election Board, which includes two Republicans and one Democrat, should avoid repeating a past group of Election Board members’ mistake in 2019. That year, the board resisted fixing a ballot fairness problem in the city primary election. A circuit court judge had to order the ballots be reprinted.
In this instance, Kesler, the Election Board president, raised the concern about the ballot display of the prosecutor and commissioner candidates on Monday, 10 days before the start of early voting on Oct. 12. On Thursday, three days later, the board announced its plan to conduct this Sunday morning’s emergency meeting, which requires 48 hours public notice. Given the nearness of the start of early voting, recoding the ballots so that all names for specific races can be seen on the same screen view will involve added expense for county workers’ overtime and a consultant fee.
Cost should not be a reason for going forward with a ballot that unnecessarily puts particular candidates at a disadvantage, though. Perhaps the vendor should help bear the added cost.
Ballot preparation, and its timely and fair completion, is the responsibility of the Election Board. The board should fix its problem.
