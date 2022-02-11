The flow of economic activity in Terre Haute could soon shift directions, once again.
Churchill Downs has changed its intended location for its new Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort. The Louisville-based company filed an application to rezone 49 acres of land near Interstate 70 and Indiana 46 as the site of its $190-million casino complex. Churchill Downs originally targeted land along Honey Creek Drive near the I-70 exit onto U.S. 41.
The pace of development on the city's east side will quicken.
As the casino construction begins — assuming Vigo County Area Planning approves the rezoning request — the community should consider the future of the area left behind.
Terre Haute did not exercise such vision the last time its economy repositioned.
On the morning of Aug. 31, 1967, I-70 opened to traffic through Vigo County on a stretch from the Illinois state line to Indiana 46. Traffic on Wabash Avenue downtown almost immediately thinned to a trickle. Mayor Ralph Tucker noticed. Parking space on Wabash opened and the air quality downtown improved, Tucker told the Terre Haute Tribune. And, "for the first time in a quarter-century, it was quiet Thursday night in the Poplar Street residential area."
Those were not the only changes. The hub of Terre Haute's commercial and retail activity migrated from downtown to the I-70/U.S. 41 intersection. The downtown district struggled for decades before experiencing a gradual revival in the 21st century.
Now, the local economy's center of gravity could drift eastward. Churchill Downs' decision to relocate its casino site is not the lone force in that shift. Development has been steady in recent years in that region, involving new retail, businesses, restaurants, big-box grocery outlets, fuel stations, residential complexes, lodging and services. Infrastructure to accommodate that growth has followed, too. Traffic into the casino will further juice that expansion.
“For months, people from across West Central Indiana encouraged us to build the Queen of Terre Haute on the east side of town,” Jason Sauer, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for CDI, said in a company statement. "We listened."
Back on the city's southwest side, some what-ifs are appropriate, starting with, "What if Churchill Downs had followed through with a casino by the Haute City Center mall?" Perhaps all of the skepticism would have come true. Maybe the proximity of the city's wastewater treatment plant and the new Vigo County Jail would indeed spoil the attractiveness of the casino's rooftop patio lounge and pool. Maybe the activity would indeed overwhelm venerable little Indiana 63 as it hugs the riverfront area.
Or, maybe the presence of Churchill Downs' complex could have transformed the southwest side, spurring riverfront beautification efforts and sparking infrastructure improvements. Such transformations have happened in other old Hoosier river cities, such as Lawrenceburg.
During the debates over Vigo County officials' original plan to build a new jail on Prairieton Road, near the river, several advocates of that plan said a jail would not inhibit other development. And, city officials have also contended the modernization of the wastewater treatment plant had essentially eliminated "the smell" that gave Terre Haute a bad reputation for decades. So, if the jail and wastewater plant indeed do now deter new business around those facilities, then what is ahead for that side of the city?
No doubt, the Queen of Terre Haute will become a popular attraction on an increasingly busier east side. The future of Terre Haute's longtime economic center around I-70 and U.S. 41 is less clear.
