Easter Sunday represents a pinnacle on the Christian calendar for millions worldwide. For believers in that faith, the day celebrates the resurrection of a savior, Jesus Christ, more than 2,000 years ago.
Even amid these unusual circumstances of Easter 2020, the day still stands as a source of inspiration and hope. Many traditional activities surrounding Easter must be foregone or altered because of precautions to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus during this global pandemic. Core elements of Easter and its message of salvation will be shared today, nonetheless, as followers find alternative ways to worship.
Hoosiers and Illinoisans of all backgrounds have shown resilience through statewide shelter-in-place orders, and the Christians among them have exhibited strength through Holy Week, leading up to today.
Heeding the governors' calls to continue social distancing to limit spread of the virus, churches, synagogues and other faith venues have tapped their creativity to connect during Easter and Passover observances.
Numerous churches have pre-recorded Easter services to be streamed online via platforms such as Facebook Live and YouTube. Some have scheduled drive-in Sunday services. Bible Baptist Church at 25th Street and Margaret Avenue in Terre Haute planned a drive-in for this morning, allowing congregants to remain in their cars and tune into an audio feed of the service on an FM radio frequency. Life Center Church did that on Palm Sunday. "It was great," Pastor Tim Minks told the Tribune-Star's Sue Loughlin.
Churches streaming their services online see good possibilities, too.
"It's not the Easter any of us planned, but it's the Easter we have," Pastor Dennis Ticen of Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church said. "We're trying to make the best of it. Jesus is still risen, and the church is still strong."
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb acknowledged the disruptions unleashed by his call for houses of worship to remain closed through Easter and Passover. A lapse in social distancing could unleash the highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus to an even greater degree, though. Easter and public health measures can coexist.
"Get the word and get home," the governor said Thursday. "This is about worship, and we can follow the rules."
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued a similar directive. "This is a time when you gotta look for another way to do [worship]," Pritzker told Block Club Chicago last week. "It is very important that you do not gather in a place of worship or in somebody's home. ... We've got to protect each other. This is one Easter, one Passover [where] you're gonna have to do something unusual in the way you worship."
Both governors showed wisdom and leadership with those directives. It is the right path for this Easter.
So, those inclined may want to put on bright, sharp Easter clothes, sit down in front of a laptop or TV screen, listen and watch a religious service, maybe carryout a homemade communion, and worship in a personal way. With a phone call or text, invite family or friends to join in online. Households can dine in, Easter style.
Services featuring full pews, the sounds choirs and horns, folks in colorful attire, egg hunts and large dinners will happen in coming years. Easter 2020 must boil down to the message.
