Early-voting turnout signals increased city election interest
The dynamics of the 2019 Terre Haute municipal election apparently have captured the community’s attention.
The ballot contains extraordinary elements this fall, compared to past city elections. Near its top is a competitive, three-way mayoral race between three-term incumbent Republican Mayor Duke Bennett, Democratic City Councilman Karrum Nasser and independent businessman and former city engineer Pat Goodwin. A handful of contested City Council and West Terre Haute Town Council races follow.
Yet, at the top of the ballot are two public questions. The referendums ask voters whether they favor a new casino coming to the county, and an increase in property taxes to fund Vigo County School Corp. operations. Those ballot questions create the unique twist of non-city residents, who live in Vigo County, going to the polls for a municipal election. County residents can only vote on the public questions. City residents can vote on the elective offices and the referendums.
And both are doing so in significant numbers through the early-voting process.
As of Thursday evening, a total of 5,623 people had voted since early-voting began Oct. 8, according to the Vigo County Clerk’s Office. That includes 2,490 votes by non-city residents of the county. Thus, another 3,133 votes had been cast by city residents.
Such a turnout through early-voting could signal an overall turnout that exceeds those of recent city elections. Of course, that bar is set rather low. The last municipal election in 2015, which featured a race between Bennett and former County Councilman Mark Bird, drew just 8,434 voters on a warm sunny day — the smallest turnout for a city election since at least the late 1800s.
Prior to 1987, no city election had drawn fewer than 17,000 voters since 1917, which was before women had the right to vote. Since 1987, no city election turnout has topped 16,000.
Early-voting so far this year has been conducted at the Vigo County Annex and Honey Creek Mall. It ramps up in the coming week. Six additional early-voting centers open today through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Those include IBEW Local Union 725, the National Guard Armory, Operating Engineers, Vigo County Solid Waste Management District, Seelyville Town Hall and Sugar Creek Fire Department. Early-voting concludes with an 8 a.m. to noon run on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Annex and the Mall.
On Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, a total of 14 vote centers will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. throughout the city and county. Those sites include all eight early-voting centers, as well as Booker T. Washington Center, Memorial United Methodist Church, VFW Post 972, American Legion Post 104, Vigo County Public Library and Indiana State University’s Dede Activity Center in the Hulman Memorial Student Union building.
Residents who are registered have numerous opportunities to vote. The community can reverse its record of low city election turnouts. A citizen’s most basic expression of democracy should not be passed up. Vote.
