Political dysfunction probably not the right prescription for success
Effective political representation and civil discourse are greatly served by a strong two-party system. As Terre Haute and Vigo County are finding out, they are even better served when independents are willing to step into the public sphere and engage in the discussion and debate about the community's future.
While we suspect the majority of voters are happy to have good choices on the ballot from Democrats, Republicans and independents, we understand how the established political parties are unsettled by the presence of the outliers.
In Vigo County's case, the Democratic Party is doing itself no favors this year by promoting infighting among party officials because some of them signed an independent mayoral candidate's ballot petition. A letter was sent from one party official to seven other committee members asking them to resign over the perceived transgression. The recipients of the letter have declined, of course.
There's plenty of understandable tension these days in the Vigo County Democratic Party. The once-dominant political club has grown increasingly dysfunctional as its grip on local government offices slipped away the past 15 years. It still holds a number of local offices, but big positions, including Terre Haute mayor, county prosecutor and clerk, all but one of the state legislative seats and several County Council seats, are now held by Republicans.
The Democratic mayoral candidate came close to unseating incumbent Republican Duke Bennett four years ago. That gave Democrats hope of regaining that seat which they had held since the 1970s. But it was the same sort of divisive bickering that helped Bennett win his office and retain it for three terms. Remember "Democrats for Duke"? The loosely organized but highly motivated band of rebels turned on incumbent Democrat Mayor Kevin Burke and propelled Bennett to a razor-thin victory in 2007.
Karrum Nasser, a member of the City Council, is a strong mayoral candidate for the Democrats this year. If Democrats are to win that race, they not only have to defeat a three-term incumbent, they also have independent Pat Goodwin to contend with. Goodwin has plenty of experience in municipal government and has been running an aggressive and impressive campaign so far. A fourth candidate, Shane Meehan, is also on the ballot as an independent and could further water down the vote pool.
The mayoral race will be as hotly contested as any in recent memory. Democrats have their hands full with the opposition. Fighting among each other does not appear to be a smart strategy for success.
To be fair, Republicans displayed their own dysfunction early this year when they refused to allow one of their strongest and most popular candidates, City Council member Earl Elliott, on the ballot because he had taken a Democratic primary ballot last year. In essence, the GOP gave away a safe seat. Elliott simply joined the Democrats, who were more than happy to accept him.
Local politics can be a silly business, as this year has demonstrated. So far, the drama and infighting hasn't affected voters in a negative way. Let's hope it stays that way.
