Use common sense when weighing advice concerning disease pandemic
Public health officials and health care workers everywhere are in the fight of their lives with a viral enemy sweeping the planet. They are on the front lines in this war against a pandemic, applying care to the sick and dying while risking their own lives.
We can only imagine the exasperation and disgust they must feel when they see someone that should know better contradict the direction of public health experts and government leaders at all levels trying to slow the spread of COVID-19 by shutting down community and economic activities and ordering people to stay home if they can.
But that exact contradiction arose this week when a Parke County medical doctor, Frank Swaim, took out a full-page ad in Clinton's newspaper, The Daily Clintonian, declaring that social distancing should end immediately and that businesses should reopen and people go back to work.
What's worse, Swaim is also Parke County's health officer, although he declared he wasn't speaking in that role.
Right.
The paid ad created a stir, as would be expected. There are some who undoubtedly agree with him. Although we suspect few people changed their minds in how they will approach the coronavirus pandemic based on Swaim's proclamations. Even people who don't have the education and experience of Dr. Swain tend to know claptrap when they see it.
Still, the economic turmoil gripping the country can understandably make people desperate for relief.
So before anyone gives in to their doubts, let's compare Swaim's directives to those of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Dr. Fauci is a top expert on communicable diseases and says social isolation is vital to reducing the number of new coronavirus cases.
Dr. Fauci has become the face of the national pubic health response to the pandemic and speaks urgently and eloquently about the wisdom behind the current strategy. There are hot spots around the country now in such places as New York, California, Washington State and Louisiana. If the spread is allowed to run its course, many other locations, including Indiana, could feel the brunt of the disease.
Yes, it could happen here. Vermillion County, where Swaim's letter appeared in the newspaper, reported its first case of COVID-19 on Friday.
If you are troubled about whom to trust, Dr. Fauci or Dr. Swaim, you shouldn't be. Dr. Swaim's advice is reckless and irresponsible. In these times, rely on your common sense. Listen to the public health experts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.