After Terre Haute pitching great Tommy John underwent unprecedented elbow surgery in September 1974, he took a year and a half off to heal and gradually return to his major league baseball career.
The now famous "Tommy John surgery" had never happened before. Anxious to resume playing, he could have jumped back into the game in the 1975 season. After all, there was no guideline for such a recovery. Instead, John spent that year regaining strength and control. He returned to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1976, better than ever.
Wabash Valley residents, businesses and organizations appear to be taking a similarly wise approach to the resumption of routine activities through the COVID-19 pandemic. This scourge also is unprecedented, at least during the past century.
Events that got canceled or postponed in 2020, appropriately, are gradually returning to schedules for 2021. It is a hopeful sign, as long as the planning includes precautions such as masking and physical distancing to prevent another COVID surge. And, residents need to continue getting those transformational vaccinations. The pandemic is not over, and variant strains of COVID continue to infect people around the state, country and world.
In an interview with the Tribune-Star's Sue Loughlin, Vigo County Health Commissioner Dr. Darren Brucken emphasized the importance of the community remaining vigilant.
"Stay smart for sure and don't think this is over just yet," Brucken said. "We have to stay masked. We have to stay distanced. We have to continue to mitigate while we get everybody vaccinated and keep an eye toward what is out there because variants are very real and they are creeping across the country. People have to be mindful of it."
Such carefulness can lead to the normalcy everyone craves, and prevent more illness and heartaches.
Plans for today's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade — running through Terre Haute's east side toward St. Patrick's Catholic Church and school — provide a good example. The parade, a fun run, and a 5K walk-and-run will happen, after being canceled last year. But a traditional after-party event will not occur, because of coronavirus precautions.
Likewise, Indiana State University has planned its spring commencement in four separate ceremonies on May 7 and 8 in Hulman Center. Seating will be limited. Guests and students must mask up. Students must complete their daily health assessments to participate.
The list is growing. Graduations for the Vigo County School Corp. high schools will happen on time and in-person on May 30 in Hulman Center. Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College has two commencement ceremonies set for May 8 in Hamilton Arena on the campus. Blues at the Crossroads is scheduled to return after a one-year absence downtown on Sept. 10 and 11. Terre Haute Convention and Visitors Bureau reports that youth soccer, volleyball and quarter midget racing events are scheduled.
One of the most popular traditions is now scheduled to return this summer. A "full-fledged" Vigo County Fair is scheduled for July 10-17, according to the Wabash Valley Fair Association. Last year, COVID-19 concerns limited attendance to 4H activities to kids and their parents. Carnival rides and the midway attractions were scratched, too.
It all sounds so promising, after a year of isolation. The momentum, though, hinges upon those crucial public-health steps everyone has tired of hearing — wearing face coverings, keeping a safe distance from others and thorough hygiene measures. Everyone also needs to continue getting fully vaccinated.
Let's do this right.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.