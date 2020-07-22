Public health crisis demands this action
Local schools sustain their communities. The future of townships, cities and counties are nurtured through the education of young people.
That is true in the Terre Haute area. Year after year, the Vigo County School Corp. sends its graduates into the workforce, volunteer roles, churches, service groups, public service jobs and leadership positions. Prosperity and the quality of life relies upon the perpetual flow of youthful energy into this region.
The education of 14,000 youngsters requires a team of 2,352 teachers, administrators and staff at the 28 elementary, middle and high schools.
Those students and educators are the lifeblood of this county. They are preparing to return to classes next month, a difficult task given the risks posed by the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. One crucial component of that plan is the wearing of face masks by students, teachers and staff. The VCSC built a mask requirement into its "School Re-Entry and COVID-19 Mitigation Plan," announced on Tuesday. One day later, Gov. Eric Holcomb bolstered the local schools' mask mandate by announcing a statewide mandate in schools and public indoor spaces, as well as outdoors where social distancing is not possible. The statewide mandate takes effect Monday.
Rising numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in Indiana drove the governor's decision. The impending start of school in just weeks — involving more than 1 million Hoosier kids and 56,000 teachers — undoubtedly amplified that decision.
Vigo County's students and school staffs deserve to see their community fully comply with the governor's order. With the real consequences of a cure-less pandemic, this is not a situation for rogue behavior or conspiracy theories concerning face masks.
"This is about slowing the spread," Holcomb said after announcing the mandate during his weekly coronavirus news conference. "And hopefully, for folks who don't subscribe to science, the facts will prove that their behavior, our behavior will get us through this safer and sooner."
Public health officials — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Indiana Department of Health and the Vigo County Health Department — emphasize that masking reduces the chances of transmission of the virus from the wearer to others. The county school district's back-to-school plan reminds the community, "Masking can help us keep children in school."
The lives and well-being of those students, teachers, principals, counselors, aides, custodians, bus drivers and cafeteria workers depend on each other's compliance with wearing a mask in such heavy concentrations of people.
They need the community's support, too. Kids and their teachers abiding by face-mask requirements all day should not leave school only to find other sectors of the county largely ignoring the governor's mandate, just because he does not intend to deploy "mask police," though he did not rule out enforcement. "We don't want it to get to the point where misdemeanors come into play," he said Wednesday.
Numerous Indiana communities issued face-mask orders prior to the governor's decision, though Vigo County and Terre Haute did not. Holcomb wisely supported those mandates by cities and counties, giving them a "double thumbs up," unlike Georgia. The Peach State's governor, Brian Kemp, foolishly moved to override and ban mask orders issued by city and county leaders in his state. Such political intransigence endangers lives and usurps local leadership.
Here in Vigo County, kids and their teachers who attend in-person classes will be wearing face masks. So will students, faculty and staff at Indiana State University this fall. Together, those folks comprise nearly half the population of Terre Haute. The community can stand behind them by wearing face masks in public indoor spaces. Science and medical experts studying the virus feverishly since February say masks reduce the chance of spread. It is the right thing to do in schools, colleges and the larger community.
It is time to wear those masks.
