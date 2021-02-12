Competition between political parties can lead to stronger candidates and more responsive government. Complacency by either party elicits the opposite result.
Vigo County politics stand at such a crossroads, as the beleaguered local Democratic Party reorganizes.
For decades, Vigo County's Republican Party struggled to pose serious challenges for county and city offices. Voters might favor a Republican presidential candidate, but then chose Democrats to fill local offices.
Republicans have gained strength in the past 15 years, winning the county prosecutor's office in 2006 and the mayor's seat in 2007, and then retaining both jobs ever since. Vigo's GOP has since captured state legislative seats, too. That progress laid the groundwork for the 2020 election, when the reversal of the two parties' fortunes was completed.
Republicans rode the enduring wave of allegiance to Donald Trump to a dominating victory last November. Though Trump lost the nationwide race for president to Democrat Joe Biden by 7 million votes, the incumbent carried Vigo County with 58 percent of the vote, even surpassing his 2016 local margin over Hillary Clinton. Tellingly, 26.7 percent of all voters cast straight-ticket Republican ballots, far more than the Democrats' 18.7 percent.
Thus, almost every countywide Republican candidate won by a margin similar to Trump's. Democrats won the coroner's race and some County Council seats, but the GOP swept the rest.
Trump's popularity certainly deserves some credit for the rout. Still, even widely revered Republicans like Eisenhower and Reagan did not inspire a wholesale displacement of Democrats in local offices.
In the wake of the 2020 blowout, the Vigo County Democratic Party looks diminished. A reorganization is brewing. Its most difficult task will be mending the lingering split in the party, dating back to the 2007 mayoral election when the "Democrats for Duke" helped then-Republican challenger Duke Bennett narrowly defeat incumbent Democrat Kevin Burke. Bennett now is in his fourth term, and the two Democratic factions still work against each other's candidates in the general elections.
Now, the longtime Democratic county party chair, Joe Etling, faces a challenge for that role from Terre Haute City Council member Martha Crossen in the party's March 6 caucus.
Etling has served as chair for the past 24 years. "Ever since I have been in this position, my objective is to promote the interests of the Vigo County Democratic Party, the state Democratic Party and the national Democratic party, and I will continue to do that," he told the Tribune-Star. Etling noted he has been challenged for the position before.
Crossen believes her organizational skills would be a plus as party chair and noted the losses in county races and the mayor's office. "I think some good [party] organization can help turn that around and get some of the really good people we have in the community elected," she said.
On Tuesday, Terre Haute attorney Chris Gambill notified the party's central committee that he will seek its vice chair role. Gambill also cited the "steady decline in Democratic Party success" and the importance of the party regaining the support of organized labor, which largely flipped Republican in the Trump era. Developing new candidates and organization registration efforts in neighborhoods, high schools and colleges is another priority Gambill mentioned.
Regardless of who leads the county's Democrats, those new strategies and better connections with the community will be crucial if the party hopes to compete with Republicans. Voters should feel as if their choices for every office require pause and sincere thought, instead of automatic opting for all in one party. As the county's new minority party, Democrats must rise to give voters such a difficult choice.
