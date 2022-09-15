In a little more than six weeks, voters across the country will go to the polls in what is commonly known as the midterm election. It holds that name because it comes halfway through the current U.S. presidential term.
While every election has consequences, the so-called midterm election is most significant for the state and local offices on the ballot. The Vigo County ballot is especially important, with contested races for sheriff and county commissioner among the highlights. Among other races that will generate interest are those for the Vigo County School Corp. board of trustees.
There are 14 candidates on the school board ballot this year. That's a big slate for voters to pore through.
A good place for voters to start comes on Tuesday when the League of Women Voters of Vigo County hosts its first public forum of the election season featuring school board candidates. The League is joined in this event by several co-sponsors: Vigo County Public Library, Tribune-Star, Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP, and Vote Vigo.
Tuesday's forum will be from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Vigo County Public Library in Terre Haute. There will be a meet-and-greet opportunity from 8 to 8:30 p.m. for attendees and candidates following the question-and-answer session.
As is the case in the League's forums, attendees can participate by submitting written questions on index cards that will be provided at the beginning of the event. A moderator will read selected questions.
We applaud the League for its continuing efforts to educate voters about important races and the issues that drive them. The past few years have been a volatile time in public education in Vigo County. Issues that have arisen recently have undoubtedly contributed to the expansive candidate field, and the League's forum will highlight where candidates stand on these issues. The organization is doing important work by giving the public an opportunity to get to know candidates and their views in such a public setting.
The League and its co-sponsors have two more candidate forums on the calendar after the initial one. Candidates for county commissioner and county council will be featured in a forum at the library on Sept. 27 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Candidates for state representative will be featured in a similar event at the same time and place on Oct. 4.
Candidate forums such as these represent democracy in action. An informed electorate is vital to the process. We encourage voters to participate.
