Banned Books Week highlights the need to resist censorship
This past week marked the annual observance of Banned Books Week, a time dedicated to what sponsors call "the freedom to read and freedom of speech."
It is worth noting because lack of vigilance in protecting the right to read and the right to speak can lead a society in bad directions where oppression and suppression of thought and expression go unchecked.
This year's Banned Books Week theme is “Censorship Leaves Us in the Dark. Keep the Light On.”
The American Library Association, a leader of the Banned Books Week coalition, has released a list of the most-challenged books from U.S. schools and libraries. Do an internet search on "Banned Books Week" to see the list.
People For the American Way Foundation is a sponsor of the observance. Its “Book Wars” report notes that a common element among many banned or challenged books is "their frank portrayals of the experiences of marginalized people."
The Foundation is blunt in its assessment of the current climate surrounding the freedom to read.
"Unfortunately, this year's Banned Books Week comes as attacks on our First Amendment rights are proliferating. We have a president who regularly tries to undermine a free and independent press, skating dangerously close to the tactics of authoritarian regimes in which censorship and government propaganda are the norm," the Foundations states. "Banned Books Week reminds us that we must be constantly vigilant against censorship of our words, thoughts and opinions — now more than ever."
We were delighted to see once again that the Vigo County Public Library joined forces with Wabash Valley leaders to promote Banned Books Week and the importance of promoting diverse ideas and intellectual freedom.
Among those advocating for access to banned or challenged books are ISU President Deborah Curtis, City Council President Martha Crossen, reTHINK founder Shikha Bhattacharyya and Vigo County Councilman Chris Switzer.
We applaud the local coalition for its efforts to inspire the community around this worthy cause.
We encourage people to join them in standing strong for freedom and in resistance to any and all efforts to throw a shadow of ignorance across the land.
"Keep the Light On."
