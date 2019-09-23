Growing public safety threat lurks on roads, highways in many forms
Distracted driving, in all its forms, is a universal scourge on our roads and highways. Rarely does a serious accident occur that doesn't involve some type of distracted driving.
We've seen it manifest itself in horrible fashion on Interstate 70 in west-central Indiana and east-central Illinois. All too frequently, truck drivers become distracted and are unable to stop — or make no effort to brake — when they see traffic moving slowly or stopped up ahead. The distracted truck driver then smashes into the traffic ahead, often causing fatal injuries to people in the crashed vehicles.
The latest incident occurred on I-70 near Effingham, Ill., just a couple weeks ago, killing the driver of a semi-truck that got struck in a chain reaction crash from the rear.
There can never be enough awareness about distracted driving. So we were pleased to see AT&T step up last week to observe the company's "It Can Wait" pledge day, a program with the goal of keeping its employees and consumers safe, and educating them around the dangers of distracted driving.
In a press release, AT&T encouraged people to “Speak Up” against distracted driving and take the pledge not to drive dangerously.
In doing so, the telecommunications company explained how smartphone distracted driving has become more pervasive in recent years. A survey it conducted showed the following:
• Nearly all of those surveyed consider smartphone distracted driving to be dangerous.
• Most of the same people admit to doing it anyway.
• 83% admit they do it.
• It’s so common that over a quarter of people don’t see it as a major problem.
• Tens of thousands of people are injured – and hundreds die – every year due to smartphone distracted driving.
AT&T's release indicated the issue has become even more complex:
• The number of apps launched, and then used behind-the-wheel, has exploded:
• 4 in 10 people admit to “scooting” and biking distracted.
• 7 in 10 drivers say their smartphone has become essential for getting around.
• Over 80% of car-share drivers use their smartphone while driving.
What are people doing behind the wheel? Here's what AT&T found:
• Read a text/email or social media (71%).
• Choose music (71%).
• Text/email/post to social media (59%).
• Search the internet (56%).
• Visit internet websites (53%).
• Look at picture/watch video (51%).
• Take picture/record video (48%).
• Video chat (34%).
• Play games (29%).
The results of the survey are startling. More and more people will suffer and die on roads and highways because of this dangerous activity.
To find out more about the AT&T program, visit ItCanWait.com.
We applaud AT&T for doing its part to draw greater attention to this public safety problem.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.