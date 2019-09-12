Blues takes the stage again at Crossroads music festival
No one really knew what the future held 18 years ago when the music began to waft from downtown Terre Haute on an early September evening. A blues festival had begun.
And the bands played on.
Tonight, the 19th annual Blues at the Crossroads Festival will open its two-day run at the corner of Wabash Avenue and Seventh Street. There will be fun, frolic and food, as well as nonstop music and dancing. It's a celebration of community and a way for people to come together in peace and harmony during a time when everyday life is so terribly divisive.
The first band takes the stage at 6 p.m. and the blues will flow steadily well into the night. On Saturday, the opening band starts up at 3:30 p.m. There will be 20 bands in all, with a variety of styles to entertain festival-goers.
In addition to performances on the large main stage outdoors at the Crossroads of America intersection, there will be a second stage offering entertainment inside at the nearby Verve nightclub on Wabash Avenue.
Blues Fest, as it's lovingly called, was founded by the Verve's owner, Connie Wrin, who continues to be the festival's principal organizer. It is now one of Indiana's longest-running blues festivals.
Wrin has been able to rally lots of help and support through the years from people near and far who share her love of music and vision of bringing people together to experience the joy of music. Despite the festival being a major undertaking, and challenges from various problems such as the weather through the years, it has been a wildly successful event that continues to draw big crowds to the city's center.
Speaking of the weather, there's a bit of a chance for showers during the day on Friday, but it appears there's a good chance things will dry off for the Friday night festival opening. Saturday looks to be an awesome day throughout, not too hot or too cool. Perfect September weather.
Blues Fest is quite simply an opportunity to experience something special in downtown Terre Haute. We urge you to join in the fun. Tickets are available at the gate.
The musical lineup looks fantastic. The downtown streets will be hoppin' and boppin'.
We applaud Connie Wrin and her legions of volunteers to their continued great work as they bring the community another special weekend of Blues at the Crossroads.
