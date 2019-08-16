Focus on impaired driving will deter offenders and save lives
Much focus has been directed to distracted driving and its deadly consequences. Rightly so. It's a pervasive and dangerous practice that takes an awful toll on victims, families and communities.
Yet impaired driving also continues to be a major problem, as law-enforcement statistics show.
It's good to see that law-enforcement and transportation safety agencies are keeping up efforts to enforce laws related to drunken and drugged driving.
The facts paint a disturbing picture. More than 300 people spent time in the Vigo County Jail in 2018 due to arrests related to impaired driving.
Rarely a day goes by when police aren't dealing with an impaired driving situation. Just this past Thursday, the Indiana State Police arrested drivers in separate Terre Haute incidents for impaired driving. In one case, the driver tested .22% blood-alcohol content, nearly three times the legal limit of .08%. In the other, the driver tested at .13%.
These are, unfortunately, not rare occurrences and are happening in all counties in west-central Indiana and east-central Illinois.
These dangerous situations are getting special attention from the Vigo County Traffic Safety Partnership with increased patrols now through Labor Day.
Sober driving is safe driving, and anyone who gets behind the wheel of a motor vehicle has a responsibility to the public to make sure they are not impaired in any way.
“Any substance that makes you feel different — like legal or illegal drugs and alcohol — can also make you drive different,” said Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse.
Overtime patrols are supported by funds from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration distributed by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.
It's instructive to remember how serious impaired driving can be. Nationwide, impaired traffic deaths totaled 10,870 in 2017. That’s one person killed every 48 minutes.
It is illegal in every state to drive with a blood-alcohol concentration of .08 percent or higher. In Indiana, drivers under age 21 with a BAC of .02 or higher are subject to fines and a license suspension for up to one year.
We applaud periodic crackdowns by police. Such efforts draw attention to the problem, deter offenders and save lives. Traffic safety is in everyone's best interest. There is no excuse for violating these important laws.
