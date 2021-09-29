An atrocity committed 120 years ago in this community should not be erased from history or hidden. The lessons of the past should not be missed, even those that are shameful.
Terre Haute citizens, civil rights groups, religious and interfaith organizations, public officials, racial justice advocates and historians gathered Sunday afternoon at Fairbanks Park to dedicate a historical marker in remembrance of George Ward. Several of his descendants participated, too.
Ward died in a gruesome act contrary to the tenets of America's democracy, human decency and morality. Ward, a Black man accused of murdering a White schoolteacher, was lynched by a white mob near the Wabash River. The mob violently stormed the Vigo County Jail on Feb. 26, 1901, hours after he had been arrested for the killing of Ida Finkelstein, a 20-year-old Jewish woman, who was white. Ward was yanked outside the jail, clubbed with a sledgehammer, dragged to the river bridge, hanged and then cut down by the mob, so his body could be burned.
A crowd of more than 1,000 people watched.
No one was ever charged with Ward's killing.
The lynching terrorized Terre Haute's Black population for years. It stained the city. Most of all, it denied justice to two traumatized families.
Sunday's dedication of the historical marker allowed the lessons of history to be learned. It also gave Ward's descendants a long-overdue opportunity to see Terre Haute acknowledge the injustice. The marker culminates several years of efforts by numerous people and organizations, including the Greater Terre Haute NAACP branch, which launched the Terre Haute Facing Injustice project as part of the national Community Remembrance Project to recognize lynching victims. The Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative (or EJI) led the national remembrance project. The goal is to promote healing from past injustices and build stronger, more just communities.
More than 4,400 Black men and women were lynched in the U.S. between 1877 and 1950. Eighteen people were lynched in Indiana.
Terry Ward's great-grandfather, George Ward, was among those 18 Indiana lynching victims. Terry Ward, now retired from a successful career in public utilities in Indiana and California, came back to Terre Haute for the weekend activities surrounding the historical marker's dedication. The events included the Saturday program, "The George Ward Story: A Lynching in Terre Haute," at the Vigo County History Center, presented by educator, historian and NAACP member Crystal Reynolds; a candle-lighting ceremony Sunday at Allen Chapel; and the marker dedication that followed. The local NAACP branch, Allen Chapel and the AME Church, the Interfaith Council of the Wabash Valley, United Hebrew Congregation, the Sisters of Providence and the Ward family cosponsored the Bridge Project events.
Terry Ward and his family hopes this serves as a positive turning point.
"Our desire is to open the eyes of people today to the injustices of the past, so in the future, we'll never have to experience these atrocities again," Ward said Sunday.
The ugly consequences of racism — and this particular act spawned by such hatred — cannot be prevented by pretending those moments never happened. An awareness of that history can and should strengthen Terre Haute's resolve to reject division and discrimination, and instead accept and appreciate our diversity, and seek justice.
