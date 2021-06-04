Every competition inherently involves winning and losing. The U.S. Air Force has chosen a site in Arkansas to establish a multi-national training base for F-35 fighter jets, instead of Terre Haute Regional Airport Hulman Field.
Certainly, the decision feels like a loss for Terre Haute. Hulman Field was one of five finalists competing for the base, which is expected to deliver an economic impact of $800 million to $1 billion to the chosen site — Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, Arkansas, according to a Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce estimate cited by the Fort Smith Times Record.
Obviously, the Fort Smith community and the state of Arkansas will experience a significant victory for decades to come, as a result.
Still, Terre Haute can turn this apparent loss into a win by addressing whatever shortcomings the Air Force spotted in the local airport, and by capitalizing on its placement among the finalist sites.
The prize is an international training center for U.S. allies that will house the Republic of Singapore's F-16 squadron — currently located in Arizona — and the F-35s, a fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, at a single base. Singapore, an island nation between Indonesia and Malaysia, is geographically too small to host its own base. So, about one-fourth of Singapore's combat aircraft are stationed abroad, and its pilots routinely train in the U.S.
International pilots and support personnel would train at the new base, with up to 36 F-35s at that site, the Detroit News reported. The participating nations — Singapore, Poland, Finland and Switzerland — also would buy aircraft from the U.S. military.
Hulman Field and its virtues received notoriety throughout the selection process, which first made news last July. It competed with four other airfields — Ebbing in Fort Smith; Buckley Air Force Base near Aurora, Colorado; the Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas; and Selfridge Air National Guard Base in the Detroit region. Each of those facilities holds a significant military background. Being a finalist alongside those others, validates the Terre Haute airport's own military legacy and capability.
Terre Haute Regional Airport began its military aircraft link in 1954, when the Indiana Air National Guard established the 113th Tactical Fighter Squadron — a branch of the 181st Tactical Fighter Group. A broad assortment of military aircraft were housed at the airport for decades. In the mid-2000s, the F-16 jets left Terre Haute and the facility transformed into the 181st Intelligence Wing.
Hulman Field features a 9,020-foot runway, Indiana's fourth-longest, and another 7,200-foot runway. Both can be extended by 1,000 feet, the Tribune-Star's Howard Greninger reported.
Those distinctive assets, and upgrades during the past decade, helped place Terre Haute among the five finalists. The pluses can also lead to future aircraft-related economic development.
"I think we are on the map now and more people know what Terre Haute has to offer," airport board member Rick Burger told Greninger Friday. "Yes, it is disappointing, but yet I know there is so much more potential out there. This would have been a great hit for the community, but I think there will be other opportunities with this."
Officials from at least one of the four runner-up sites are challenging the selection of Fort Smith. Michigan U.S. Sen. Gary Peters told the Detroit News he is demanding a full explanation from the Air Force and President Joe Biden's administration, adding that Michigan's "Selfridge stood out as the clear choice."
The Detroit site was named an alternate, in case Fort Smith fails an environmental impact review that is necessary before the decision gets finalized next year.
An explanation of the decision, detailing each finalist's pluses and minuses, would be helpful. Terre Haute could rectify its shortfalls and pursue those "other opportunities" spawned by its candidacy for the F-35 base. If so, the community can count this experience as a win.
