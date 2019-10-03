Breast cancer awareness in spotlight during October
Every October, communities around the country rally to observe Breast Cancer Awareness. The special recognition gives people an opportunity to remember those who died from the disease, to be thankful for those who have survived, to comfort those who have lost loved ones, to remind everyone to be vigilant in their efforts to combat breast cancer, and to raise money for research to keep up the crusade to find a cure.
Among the more colorful and inspiring community events in Terre Haute each year took place last Saturday at The Meadows shopping center when hundreds of people gathered to participate in the 23rd annual Susan G. Komen Wabash Valley Race for the Cure.
Race for the Cure is always a perfect way to start Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Susan G. Komen Central Indiana serves 41 counties, including the Wabash Valley. It hosts the local Race for the Cure in Terre Haute each fall and a similar event each spring in Indianapolis. The goal of the organization is to reduce the current number of breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the U.S. by 2026.
The people of Terre Haute can be proud that such an important event takes place in this community.
The 2019 Wabash Valley Race for the Cure and Breast Cancer Awareness Month are the focus of a special section included in today's Tribune-Star. It contains a compelling feature story about a cancer survivor, recaps last weekend's race with a story and photographs, and presents a comprehensive report on the state of breast cancer research and services available to those affected by the disease.
While breast cancer deaths have declined or remained stable in the last two decades, it remains the second leading cause of death in U.S. women. A woman in America has a one in eight chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer during her lifetime. It must be remembered that men can also develop breast cancer, although the risks are not as great as with women.
The important thing is understanding the risks and making sure an individual follows the advice of a doctor for appropriate screening. Early detection and treatment are key to long-term survival.
We commend and applaud all those who participate in and contribute to breast cancer awareness and fundraising campaigns. Those efforts are making a difference in countless lives.
