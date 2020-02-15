Terre Haute and Vigo County need a structured, working plan to make this community a better place through the coming years.
Last week, the Vigo County School Corp. presented residents with its blueprint for adapting the school district to a declining population, 21st century technology and the uncertain path from preschool to college awaiting local kids. The VCSC outline also explains the possible makeover of its high schools and facility uses, cost-cutting measures, and its eagerness to help the community reverse its population decline.
Superintendent Rob Haworth presented the VCSC's strategic plan for 2020-'25, "Team Vigo: Our Community, Collaborating for Our Children" at Monday's School Board meeting. Its detail, broad scope, goals and deadlines show refreshing leadership regarding the future. Not only will the schools and educational opportunities for Vigo County kids improve as the plan is executed, but the community will benefit, too.
The plan's awareness of its role amid other county needs and problems also sets an admirable example. Some local projects have moved forward with little acknowledgement of the impact on other necessities.
Haworth spoke about working with a wide range of local groups to tackle a problem that affects the schools and the entire community — the shrinking population and projections of that decrease to continue for decades. Such collaboration can help the Terre Haute area to "be one of the eight or nine communities that will begin to grow in the state of Indiana," Haworth said. "I think that comes through collaboration with our local officials, with higher education and with business leaders."
Reacting is not enough, Haworth added. The aim is to make Vigo County an innovative school district, with sustainable practices, while also reinvigorating population and enrollment growth.
The agenda for the next five years is ambitious yet practical. Elevating the VCSC to the level of being "technology rich" requires a giant step. It is also wise. The goal of a 1-to-1 technology ratio — meaning one device for each student — would be a significant improvement, yet it is only a starting point. Students will eventually have access to multiple technology, in addition to an individual device, just as the modern working world features.
Eight options for renovating, rebuilding or reconfiguring the county high schools and other facilities will be a highly discussed element of the five-year plan. It outlines the timing of steps toward a countywide referendum in May 2021 to fund the option chosen after a series of forums on the construction possibilities.
It also features benchmarks for academic improvement; initiatives to rebuild enrollment through the VCSC's Virtual Success Academy; exploring changes to the high schools' trimester system; an upgrade of the district's website; steps to increase student participation in performing and visual arts, and an expanded variety of athletic programs and activities; maintaining a balanced budget and a 10% reserves balance; the timing of staff evaluations; initiatives to recruit a more diverse staff; and transportation and nutrition aims.
The plan can be viewed only at: bit.ly/2UUxmo2. It is worth the 15 minutes of reading time.
Ultimately, any steps the local school district takes will be up to the community, both through input at public forums and feedback to the VCSC leaders and School Board. Genuine collaboration will be the key to turning plans into a brighter future for the schools and the residents who support them.
