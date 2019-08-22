Many concerns over Scheid fest have been addressed over years
Terre Haute is once again preparing to revisit its uneasy relationship with the Scheid Diesel Extravaganza, an annual festival of big trucks and high-octane exhibitions and competition at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds.
Scheid Diesel Service Co. on North 13th Street is a prominent local company that deals in the sales and servicing of diesel engines. In addition to its local location, it has stores in Lafayette and Effingham, Ill.
But the thing that really made Scheid a household word here was when it took on the big Midwest diesel festival, which the company has sponsored now for the past 19 years.
The festival draws thousands of visitors to the community for its weekend events, which this year has been shortened to two days from its traditional three. The Extravaganza opens at 8 a.m. today and closes down at 10 p.m. Saturday.
The event has produced its share of rowdiness and controversy through the years, although much of the activity that created an uproar from local residents and south side businesses has been curtailed. The problems exclusively occurred after hours and outside the confines of the Fairgrounds when festival goers were looking for ways and places to party.
Some local folks also complained of the noise and smoke from the big diesel trucks permeating the area, not to mention the traffic congestion that resulted from the influx of visitors.
Law enforcement agencies have responded aggressively over the years to ensure that activities surrounding the festival have not produced dangerous conditions on streets and highways or infringed on the rights of local property and business owners. In addition to enforcing traffic laws and patrolling for drunken drivers, police are issuing tickets to drivers of diesel trucks on public roadways that belch black smoke into the air.
Scheid has also been sensitive to the messes created by its festival patrons and is sending out crews this year to clean up the trash left along roads and area properties.
It's safe to assume that Scheid Diesel Extravaganza is never going to be a favorite festival for local residents. There are many who understandably object to the event's ongoing presence here.
On the other hand, the event brings in tons of money and provides a boost in tourism and its residual economic effects.
What's important, however, is that Scheid and its festival attendees respect the community and do everything they can to ensure a safe event that doesn't infringe on the rights of others.
The negative effects of the event have been minimized in recent years. That must continue. If it does, then we're confident the coexistence of the event with the community will be peaceful.
