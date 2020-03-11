Sullivan County feels effects as Carlisle mine shuts down
The consensus among Americans in virtually all regions of the country is that the economy is good and jobs are plentiful. The nation's unemployment rate is holding steady at 3.5 percent. In Indiana, it's better that that at 3.2 percent.
By historical standards, Sullivan County's 4.2 percent jobless rate is considered pretty good, even though it is among the highest in the state.
None of those numbers could cushion the blow that came to Sullivan County on Tuesday morning when the announcement came down that Sunrise Coal near Carlisle was closing down. Permanently. Although the closure was anticipated, it didn't soothe the pain. The mine had been idled since late January when the company announced a "temporary" closure. That's when the last 90 workers at what had once been a larger workforce and a busy mine were sent away.
Sunrise Coal and its parent, Hallador Energy, had hoped to find a way to boost its customer base and reopen the mine. The odds were against it. Market forces have created weak demand for coal, even though most of Indiana's electric energy is powered by the plentiful natural resource. Natural gas is easier to capture and cheaper to produce, and power companies have steadily been moving toward the use of more sustainable — and cleaner — energy sources.
Indiana's coal industry has been taking its last gasps for some time now. Under pressure from environmental regulations and the international movement to clean up the Earth's atmosphere and reverse the effects of global climate change, producers have converted power plants to cleaner alternatives.
The economic consequences have been significant for Sullivan County, once a bastion of coal mines and coal-burning power plants. The coal fields are far quieter than they were in the past. Indiana & Michigan power company closed and dismantled its Breed Plant years ago. Hoosier's Energy's Merom Generating Station is scheduled to close in 2023, a product of its age as well as declining coal markets.
The jobs linked to the coal industry are significant. They paid well. The mines produced residual economic benefits as well for surrounding vendors and service providers. The power plants, likewise, were a haven for good jobs. More than 100 workers will be idled when Hoosier Energy shuts down.
The fallout will be difficult for Sullivan County. Replacing good jobs such as these won't be easy. While the movement toward sustainable energy sources is a positive trend overall, what's happening in Sullivan County is a stark reminder of the real and adverse effects of such a shifting energy landscape.
Sullivan County business and governmental leaders are rising to meet the challenges. We're confident they're on the right path. Improvements to enhance the quality of life in the county's communities have been ongoing. It will take time and vision, but the forecast is good that the county will be able to weather whatever storm comes its way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.