Best course still resignation for embattled state attorney general
With every step in the process, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill's status as the state's chief law-enforcement officer grows more tenuous.
Late last week, former state Supreme Court Justice Myra Selby recommended that Hill's law license be suspended for 60 days for his behavior toward four women at a party marking the end of the 2018 legislative session. Selby said Hill's conduct was "offensive, invasive, damaging and embarrassing" to the women.
Selby was the hearing officer during four days of testimony last fall at Hill's disciplinary hearing. Her report submitted on behalf of the Disciplinary Commission will be reviewed by the Supreme Court, which will make the ultimate decision on Hill.
Hill has maintained that he did nothing wrong.
In addition to her description of Hill's groping conduct at the party, Selby was critical of the attorney general's efforts to discredit and malign his accusers, saying he used "incendiary language" to cast doubt on the women's motives.
She also wrote in her report that he was acting in his official capacity as a public officeholder in attending the legislative function and in responding to the allegations.
Coming to grips with Hill and his behavior is an ongoing process. Hill can respond to Selby's report and recommendation, then the Disciplinary Commission can respond to that. It could be a few months before the Supreme Court weighs in. Meanwhile, Hill is seeking the Republican Party's nomination again for attorney general, which puts the Indiana GOP in a difficult situation. There are at least two challengers at this point. Hill still has his defenders, even though the party's top leaders, including Gov. Eric Holcomb and House Speaker Brian Bosma, have called for him to resign.
It seems logical that the GOP would prefer that Hill resign now and spare the state — and his party — further turmoil. But politics should be the least of the anyone's concerns. Indiana should have an attorney general that is credible and beyond reproach.
While we trust the Indiana Supreme Court's disciplinary process would resolve the matter judiciously, the best outcome remains Hill's resignation. The integrity and credibility of the Attorney General's office cannot be restored as long as Hill continues to hold the office.
