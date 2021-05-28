Vigo County grads can be proud of diplomas
Better days lie ahead for the 841 young people receiving high school diplomas this weekend in Vigo County.
A brighter future will unfold largely because of the strength they have acquired through the past 15 months. The graduates — 333 from Terre Haute North Vigo, 341 from Terre Haute South Vigo, 144 from West Vigo, 15 from Booker T. Washington Alternative, and eight from Vigo Virtual Success Academy — have done more than complete the required courses and pass the state’s almighty standardized tests.
Few generations have been more deeply tested in their souls. These teenagers waded through the bleakest hours of a global pandemic that has claimed the lives of 251 people in their home county, 13,500 Hoosiers, 590,000 Americans and 3.5 million people worldwide. COVID-19 has harmed, altered and disrupted billions of other lives, including those in the Class of 2021.
They adapted to “attending” classes online through virtual platforms such as Google Meet.
They watched milestone events — those their elders reminisce about — change completely or get canceled. That includes proms, sports events, talent shows, plays, concerts, math competitions, debates and dates.
They dealt with an ever-shifting school schedule, attending in-person every other day, or four days a week with remote-learning on Mondays. Or, they studied through their Chromebook computers five days a week.
They wore masks over their faces every day of in-person classes — every day — even while many adults in their community refused.
By following the rules, the teens helped spare teachers, school staff and bus drivers from contracting the dangerous coronavirus.
They kept their neighbors in mind. Students found ways to conduct fundraisers, like the Color Run to Save Lives in November at Fairbanks Park. Through that event, Terre Haute South High DECA students raised nearly $7,000 for suicide prevention efforts at Hamilton Center. In December, Terre Haute North High ROTC students assembled and loaded food baskets for 600 needy families through the 92nd annual Tribune-Star employees’ Christmas Basket Fund drive.
And, students from West Vigo, North and South rolled up their sleeves to get COVID-19 vaccinations after that medicine was approved for their age group. As one said, “I want to protect people, and I don’t want anyone to get it.”
Valedictorians and class officers will try to inspire their classmates in speeches during commencement exercises for North, South and West Vigo on Sunday in Hulman Center. If those speakers simply recall the unprecedented events of the 2020 and 2021, and remind their fellow graduates that they survived it all, their messages will be plenty inspirational.
Yes, better days are indeed ahead for the high school Class of 2021, because they will become leaders in their communities in that future. Their experiences through the last 15 months will not just be stories to retell for their grandchildren. Their perseverance will prepare them for any adversities to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.