Talking face to face can alleviate problems and lead to greater understanding between people.
Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen took a wise step Monday night, when he visited a meeting of the city's NAACP branch. The organization's leadership has expressed concerns about the Police Department's participation in the cable television show, "Live PD." The program shows actual police work as it happens from law enforcement departments in cities around the country. A 20-minute delay is used by the producers to prevent the airing of disturbing material or scenes that could compromise investigations.
NAACP members have questioned the propriety of showing citizens in their most vulnerable moments on national TV. They suggest Terre Haute's participation in the program could stigmatize citizens as being guilty of a crime, before ever being tried, and could antagonize residents or erode respect for the police.
City and police officials see the program as a real exposure of law enforcement work to the general public, and a good tool to recruit new officers.
That difference of opinions led Keen to visit the NAACP meeting Monday to talk. So, what is the value of a discussion when the two sides hold such divergent views? Simply put, the talks helped the police chief and NAACP members realize they support each other, even though they disagree on this issue.
The meeting, Keen said, "was worthwhile. I got to hear their concerns, and they got to ask questions." NAACP board president Sylvester Edwards described a free-flowing conversation, open to "push-back" at some points.
"We have no problem with the police. We work well with them and have a good working relationship with Chief Keen and with the previous chief [and now sheriff] John Plasse. ... The same with the mayor [Duke Bennett]," Edwards said.
The us-versus-them climate pervading much of 21st-century life in America is not productive, especially when it manifests on the local level. Entrenchment does not resolve conflict. Monday's interaction can loosen hard-fast perceptions.
Legitimate concerns have been raised by the NAACP and others about Terre Haute's inclusion in the "Live PD" show. The reactions of real residents — whether in commission of a law infraction or as unexpected participants in a police call captured on video — could linger in viewers' minds long after a "Live PD" episode ends. A fear also exists that this city's fragile reputation could be tainted by a particularly strange or unseemly predicament, leaving the viewing public to conclude, "Well, that's Terre Haute for you."
The one-year contract with Big Fish Entertainment, producers of the A&E network show, is not monetarily lucrative for the city. Terre Haute receives $2,500 for each week that THPD footage is aired. Still, Keen and Mayor Duke Bennett see a larger benefit through greater public awareness of actual police activities and bolstered recruitment of new officers. During the latest hiring cycle, the THPD received 167 new applications, a significant increase from recent years, Keen told the Tribune-Star last week.
Terre Haute's connection to "Live PD" deserves periodic review and discussions like the one last week. The perceived benefits to law enforcement should repeatedly be weighed against the possible exploitation of vulnerable citizens by a reality TV show. It is not yet clear whether the pluses cited by the city outweigh the negatives seen by the NAACP and others. Last week's meeting helps enable the community to draw a more informed conclusion as the first year of this situation continues to unfold.
