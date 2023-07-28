Terre Haute needs its cultural cornerstone, the Indiana Theatre, to thrive and serve a purpose through the 21st century.
The Vigo County Capital Improvement Board’s decision this week to take ownership of the historic, 101-year-old theater gives the ornate structure a good chance to once again entertain visitors.
Public ownership is not the ideal destiny for the Indiana. In a perfect world, private investors would repair the theater’s infrastructure, staff the facility and run it. But those efforts in recent decades have not been sustainably successful. And letting the grand old building deteriorate would amount to community irresponsibility.
On Wednesday, the CIB exercised the best available option. The board voted unanimously to accept ownership of the Indiana.
In doing so, the CIB did not inherit any contracts associated with the building itself. Instead, the CIB is pursuing its own search for a contractor to perform extensive repairs on the roof and ventilating system, and to deal with asbestos found in some of the theater’s floor tiles.
The CIB’s vote completed a change in its ownership. Terre Haute businessman and philanthropist Greg Gibson announced in February that he was donating the theater to the CIB.
It should be noted that when Gibson bought the theater in August 2021, he was not looking to get into the theater business. Rather, Gibson purchased the theater to ensure that it would be properly preserved. He bought the Indiana for $212,599, redeeming a tax certificate from Vigo County. His purchase also brought up to date the back property taxes on the theater from its previous ownership.
A different ownership group had tentatively purchased the theater for a lower price through a Vigo County tax certificate sale. Gibson bought it, concerned about those owners’ intentions for the structure.
In a 2021 interview, Gibson pointed out the growth and development of downtown Terre Haute, and the need to make sure buildings and businesses “align with the city’s tourism initiatives. Although I have no immediate plans for the theater, I hope to make sure that it can compliment these efforts.”
Two years later, his donation of the Indiana Theatre to the CIB, and the CIB’s acceptance of ownership, is a positive step toward that goal.
Chris Switzer, a CIB member and Vigo County commissioner, called it “a historic day for a historic theater.”
The Indiana is unquestionably historic. It was designed by noted architect John Eberson and opened Jan. 28, 1922. Its construction cost $750,000. Eberson, a Chicago architect, also designed the Rex Theater in Paris, France, and the El Robie in Mexico City. He drew inspiration for the Indiana from a picture in a book of life in Spain in the province of Andalusia, the southern part of Spain, according to Tribune-Star archives.
A restoration project in 2013 added to the 1,300-seat theater’s flexibility as an events center for live entertainment, performing arts, cinema, weddings and community gatherings.
Now, the Indiana could stretch its versatility further. Switzer is investigating grant money for the theater’s renovation, including preservation grants from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Federal American Rescue Plan Act or county Economic Development Income Tax funds could also be used, Switzer told Tribune-Star reporter David Kronke. Amid the renovation, Switzer is looking into adding a possible coffee shop and/or a storefront to generate additional revenue. The theater is also expected to host special events for the Terre Haute Convention Center.
With careful, transparent support through the CIB, the Indiana Theatre has a more secure and diversified future. That benefits the Terre Haute community.
