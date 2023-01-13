Acceptance. Diversity. Inclusion. Understanding.
There are many goals a community should never stop pursuing.
Education of our past and renewing efforts to be better should be ongoing.
Fortunately the Terre Haute Human Relations Commission has hired an executive director, Amy Sanghavi (pronounced UH-me SUNG-vee), to do just that.
In light of recent racial harassment at West Vigo High School, Sanghavi couldn’t have started her job at a better time.
Late last year, discriminatory behavior was brought to the attention of Vigo County School Corp. officials. To its credit, the school corporation is dealing with the West Vigo incidents in a deliberate, thorough manner.
But as interim superintendent Tom Balitewicz said at Monday’s School Board meeting, this is bigger than the West Vigo community.
To regain trust, “We need to bring awareness and change. We must be sure that we monitor our progress and that we are transparent with our data,” he said.
At West Vigo, the response will include training and diversity programming, Sue Loughlin reported in a story earlier this week. Districtwide changes will include the implementation of a task force, data presentations and updated rules on student reporting.
At the meeting, Balitewicz told the story of a community member concerned about the issues, who said, “It will probably be a good thing to close this sad chapter for our school corporation.”
Balitewicz said that at first, he agreed, but after thinking about it, “I believe that closing the chapter is the problem. The school corporation needs to keep this chapter open. We need to read this chapter over and over again so we can continue to reinforce these important lessons.”
He also said he’s been given a few examples of West Vigo students being harassed in public for merely wearing a letter jacket or school colors, Loughlin reported.
“I find this harassment to be unacceptable and [it] does not add to the needed dialogue to move our community forward,” he said. “West Vigo students need love and understanding at this time, not hate. I urge the entire community to assist in the healing by demonstrating compassion for our students and staff on the West Side.”
Those looking for a way to increase their own awareness on discrimination, social justice and diversity will have a prime opportunity to do so on Monday.
Sanghavi spent much of her first week as head of the Human Relations Commission planning a Martin Luther King Jr. Day event scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Booker T. Washington Community Center. Terry Clark of Indiana State University will be the keynote speaker. The Greater Terre Haute NAACP Branch is co-sponsoring the event with the Commission.
“I look forward to engaging in various forums, such as this month’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day event, which aims to engage our youth in discussions of civil tolerance and social justice,” Sanghavi told reporter David Kronke for Thursday’s Tribune-Star. “What’s been going on in West Terre Haute shocks your core that in this day and age, children can be so cruel to one another to the point that other children felt compelled to leave their community, their school, because they don’t feel safe and the level of harassment they endure,” she said.
Community members, young and old, would benefit from taking some time to reflect on the principles on which Martin Luther King Jr. stood, those of non-violence and equality, a world in which we could talk to each other, listen to each other, without the anger, without the rage.
In this world people would come to discussions with an open mind, without accusatory intent.
Sanghavi explained “a component of [her new job] is when you’re hearing both sides of an allegation, where there truly is discrimination, I think the greatest challenge will be helping the other side see why it is discriminatory — but not in a punitive manner. Help them see it so they themselves can be better.”
Help them see so they can be better …
A noble goal for all of us as we head into this holiday weekend.
