As convention center grows, fence mural will frame activity
Terre Haute needs its planned downtown convention center to succeed. A consistent inflow of convention visitors can reinvigorate existing businesses and activities and attract new ones.
The project should provide more reasons for newcomers to see the city as a destination and for longtime residents to stay.
Of course, most Hauteans already have reasons to be fond of their hometown. Artists will soon capture many of those points of pride in an innovative format. Fittingly, the convention center construction area will be the site of the artwork that celebrates the best of Terre Haute.
A "Construction Fence Mural" will surround a portion of the worksite as cranes, earth-movers, power equipment and workers build the $34.5-million convention center covering nearly a full city block. Between eight and 32 artists will design artist images to be transferred onto the synthetic windscreen fabric serving as the site's fencing. Their artwork could come in the form of drawings, paintings, photography, digital design, sculpture or mixed media. Images of each piece will be arranged on the fence.
And with their artwork, each artist will be answering the question, "What do you love now about Terre Haute?"
"There are lots of great artists in our region, so it's exciting to see what they propose," said Mary Kramer, executive director of Art Spaces. That nonprofit oversees a growing assortment of outdoor sculpture that has brightened Terre Haute for nearly 15 years. On this project, Art Spaces is serving on behalf of Terre Haute's 41/40 Arts and Cultural District.
The Arts and Cultural district received a 2020 Tactical Urbanism grant from the Indiana Department of Health, supported by local entities, to fund the mural. Artists whose work is accepted will receive a $200 stipend through the grant. It should be ready by October.
Downtown Terre Haute received official state designation as an Arts and Cultural District by the Indiana Arts Commission in 2018. The label recognizes the concentration of museums, eateries, shops, banks, a brewery and street events in the heart of the city. Many of those could well be the objects of the artists' inspiration for the fence details.
Pedestrians and motorists passing the work zone borders on Wabash Avenue and Ninth Street will see the mural's images. The sight of heavy machinery and rising structures already represents an economic boost of construction jobs in the short term and increased downtown foot traffic in the long term — encouraging scenery, for sure. The addition of artistry that toasts the city's assets should further enhance the area's positivity.
"I love just the concept that this is going to be a really vibrant downtown," said Marla Flowers, project engineer for Garmong Construction, the Terre Haute firm serving as the center's construction manager.
The mural also will be the basis of an activity at the Terre Haute Children's Museum, which will have a live video camera focused on the work site. Then, after the 22-month construction project is completed in 2022, according to its schedule, the Construction Fence Mural could later be displayed at schools or other work sites.
If the convention center and downtown development efforts succeed, the fence mural will grow longer in the future.
