Occasionally, Terre Haute finds itself at the forefront of change. Or near it, at least.
Terre Haute and Vigo County were far from the first Indiana communities to adopt ordinances to keep indoor public workplaces smoke-free. Yet, the city and surrounding area should be proud that it persevered through a long, often testy process to enact its local clean-air ordinances.
The comprehensive city and county clean air ordinances took effect a decade ago this month. That anniversary deserves celebration. The ordinances marked a huge step toward better health for a community that has long struggled with smoking-related ailments such as heart disease, stroke, lung disease and cancer.
As with all alterations of lifestyle and habit, the adoption of smoke-free laws required tenacious leadership. The late county health officer Dr. Enrico Garcia and his Vigo County Health Department team led the effort.
Garcia first proposed the clean indoor air ordinance in 2003 to the Vigo County Health Board, which immediately and unanimously approved it. But, it took three years of public forums, debates, resistance and rejections before county commissioners finally gave their approval to a version of Garcia's original proposal. The county ordinance took effect in 2007, granting bars and taverns a five-year
exemption before having to go smoke-free. As that buffer period expired, it became a
comprehensive clean-air ordinance, matching another enacted in 2011 by the
city of Terre Haute. County and city ordinances took effect July 1,
2012, making all indoor workplaces smoke-free.
Ten years later, most Hauteans and Vigo Countians take for granted that they can walk into a restaurant without breathing secondhand smoke. Instead, they smell only freshly cooked bacon, steamy coffee, warm pies and sizzling steaks. The same expectation of clean air comes with a trip to a hardware store, nightclub or bowling alley.
Soon, the Terre Haute community will earn a similar distinction. The Churchill Downs Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort, currently under construction on the city's east side, is projected to be completed by late 2023. It will be the first Indiana casino to open as a smoke-free facility, according to a June 21 report by the Americans for Nonsmokers' Rights. Two other existing Indiana casinos in French Lick and South Bend adopted smoke-free policies during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Vigo County and Terre Haute clean air ordinances are a prime reason the new casino will be smoke-free. The ordinances plainly state their purpose and extent. The county ordinance declares "smoking shall be prohibited in all enclosed areas within place of employment." The reason, as the city ordinance states, is "to protect the public health and welfare by prohibiting smoking in public places and places of employment to guarantee the right of nonsmokers to breathe smoke-free air, and to recognize the need to breathe smoke-free air shall have priority over the right to smoke."
Those protections are crucial here. Twenty-three percent of Vigo County adults still smoke, well above the 20% rate for the rest of Indiana, according to the annual University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute County Health Rankings and Roadmap. Prevalent smoking is a primary cause for Vigo County ranking 85th out of 92 counties, among the worst, in overall health behaviors.
The smoking ordinances diligently pursued and enacted all those years ago provide a barrier of protection to those desiring better health. Doctor Garcia described the importance of finalizing the clean-air law in his department's annual report in 2006, the year commissioners, at last, approved the county ordinance. “Changes, while sometimes frightening, are a necessary part of existence,” Garcia wrote, “because life without change would allow little opportunity for growth.”
The fight was well worth the turmoil. Generations to come can breathe easier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.