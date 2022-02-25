Some communities of similar size may envy the positives underway in Terre Haute.
Mayor Duke Bennett highlighted those pluses in his annual City Update on Thursday morning at The Meadows. "We're a lot better off than a lot of other communities," he said.
Several sectors of the city's economy and operations validate that contention. Progress has come in a variety of areas, especially since the era when the city's general fund ran a deficit of $8.9 million in 2015. Figures used by the mayor at Thursday's address showed the general fund had a $3.2-million surplus at the end of 2021.
"We've come a long way," Bennett said.
Of course, a city of 58,389 residents also has its problems. Bennett touched briefly on some of those, including the population count itself. Like many other college-town mayors, he disputes the accuracy of the 2020 census count, which showed a 3.9% decline since 2010. Consequences of the count are already being felt here.
The bright spots cited by the mayor indeed can give Hauteans legitimate hope for a more satisfying life, or at least a stable state of public services.
• 869 new jobs are projected to come along with more than $516 million in manufacturing investments in Vigo County. The companies involved include Great Dane, Steel Dynamics, Fitesa (formerly Tredegar), C.H.I. Overhead Doors and Hearthside Foods. Bennett called those expansions and new jobs "huge" and perhaps the largest commercial and employment jolt through factories in nearly 20 years.
• As residents well know, Churchill Downs plans to build a $190-million Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort along Margaret Avenue near Interstate 70's exit at Indiana 46. The company that also owns the famed horse-racing track in Louisville, Ky., was selected late last year by the Indiana Gaming Commission among other potential operators of a long-anticipated Terre Haute casino. The mayor said construction is expected to begin in late May or early June.
Bennett mentioned the jobs involved — 500 employees within the casino complex, and 1,000 construction workers to build it over a 14-month period. He also expressed happiness that Churchill Downs agreed to change its original plan to put the casino near Haute City Center mall, and instead place it on the city's east side. He is also glad the site falls within the tax-increment financing (or TIF) district. Churchill Downs will pay an estimated $10 million annually to the community, shared by the city ($5 million), county ($3 million), and the Vigo County School Corp. and the regional planning organization (splitting $2 million).
• Violent crime dropped from 451 incidents in 2020 to 388 in 2021. Total crime incidents were down slightly, from 3,468 in 2020 to 3,423 in 2021. Also, new home construction starts increased last year from 2020, Bennett said. Multiple road and infrastructure projects are planned this year, too.
• The Indiana Economic Development Corp. awarded the Wabash River Regional Development Authority a $20-million grant from the state's READI program for quality-of-life projects in Vigo, Clay, Parke, Sullivan, Vermillion and Knox counties. The state is using federal COVID-19 relief funds for those grants.
Many of the positives have a flipside, though. The READI grants are a prime example. Bennett lamented the state's decision to give the Terre Haute region a $20-million grant, rather than one of the top level $50-million grants. "I'm disappointed in the amount; thankful for what we got, but there's no doubt we should've gotten the $50 million," he said.
One reason cited for the lower grant was the city's declining population, a criteria that surprised Bennett and others involved in the local effort. The mayor said the Census Bureau "did a terrible job" in its 2020 count, saying, "There's no way we dropped that much."
And, sewer rates — still comparatively low here — are expected to increase in coming years as a federally mandated sewer overflow project unfolds. The city is seeking a change in the project, extending it to 30 years and $300 million.
The housing and labor markets need strengthened, too.
Taken in whole, Terre Haute begins 2022 with several reasons for optimism, even as the community faces its problems.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.