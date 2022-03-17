Terre Haute should be able to provide more amenities to improve the quality of life in coming years.
Revenue from the incoming new Churchill Downs Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort can fund such projects. A nonprofit foundation would receive a portion of the casino's annual adjusted gross revenue for the Terre Haute area to implement community improvement goals, according to a local development agreement approved Tuesday by the Vigo County commissioners.
The scope of the casino's financial impact demands that any agency overseeing public uses of those funds function in an open manner.
And, there is no better time to recognize the value of transparency and public accountability than Sunshine Week, observed this year from March 13 to 19 and spearheaded by the News Leaders Association.
The commissioners' agreement — a step required by the state of Indiana — community improvement goals are outlined in the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce's See You In Terre Haute 2025 Community Plan and West Central 2025 initiative. Under the agreement, the new Queen of Terre Haute Foundation will focus on economic development, health and wellness, infrastructure, quality of life, talent attraction and retention, and tourism.
All of those objectives are important. So are the priorities to raise the Terre Haute area's low average per-capita incomes and reverse the region's population decline.
The funds from casino revenues can be an effective tool to bring projects and upgrades to fruition, giving the Terre Haute area an appeal to new residents and businesses, while also making life better for longtime residents. Those revenues are significant. Churchill Downs would pay 3% of its adjusted gross annual revenue up to $175 million to the foundation, and 3.25% above $175 million. Churchill Downs estimated its Terre Haute casino would produce $639.9 million in gross gaming receipts in its first five years of operation. If so, 3% of $639.9 million is nearly $19.2 million through that five-year span.
It is crucial to have open, transparent oversight of such a level of funding — supplied through a gaming industry venture involving state and local governments that will receive casino tax revenue, separate from the funds going to the nonprofit foundation.
The composition of the foundation board drew a concern Tuesday from Vigo County councilman R. Todd Thacker, also the business manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 725. Thacker questioned the placement of a Chamber of Commerce member on the foundation board, given that all the others were government or casino representatives. The Chamber advocates for businesses, rather than labor unions, Thacker pointed out.
Brendan Kearns, a county commissioner, explained that the See You In Terre Haute 2025 Community plan involved a wide cross-section of local people and organizations. Kearns also emphasized the commissioners hold a seat on the Chamber's board, and can express concerns there.
Questions regarding the need for the foundation to consider all aspects of the community exemplifies the public nature of such agencies. As the foundation begins, the public's trust will be strengthened if it conducts open meetings and makes its records accessible to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.